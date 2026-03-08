Lionel Messi’s $70–$80M Inter Miami pay package revealed by Jorge Mas: Is it the biggest of his career?

Lionel Messi‘s extraordinary performances on the soccer field have made him one of the highest-paid athletes in sports history, and even after leaving Europe behind, his earnings have kept climbing. Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas has revealed that the club pays the Argentine star somewhere in the range of $70 million to $80 million annually, raising the question of whether this represents the most lucrative deal of his career.

Inter Miami recently became the most valuable franchise in MLS history, according to Sportico’s 2026 rankings, with the club’s valuation reaching $1.45 billion. That financial structure, however, is built on far more than what happens on the pitch, with a range of commercial and business activities underpinning the club’s revenue model.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Mas offered a rare glimpse into the club’s finances, noting that sponsorships and commercial deals account for roughly 55% of Inter Miami‘s revenue. That commercial success has been fueled by the global appeal of world-class names like Luis Suárez, Rodrigo De Paul and, above all, Messi himself, while media rights make up just 2% of total revenue, according to the co-owner.

It was in that context that Mas dropped the headline figure. “The reason that I need to have sponsors and for them to be world class is because players are expensive. I pay Messi — worth every penny — but it’s $70 to $80 million a year. Across everything,” the Inter Miami co-owner said.

Inter Miami CF owner Jorge Mas celebrates with Lionel Messi #10.

The MLSPA’s salary guide, released in October 2025 ahead of Messi’s contract extension through 2028, listed his base salary at $12 million and his guaranteed compensation at $20.5 million. Mas’ figure, however, takes a much broader view, encompassing not only salary but also equity rights and other forms of player compensation.

Is this Messi’s biggest deal in his club career?

Messi has long since transcended soccer to become a global brand in his own right, with business ventures spanning luxury hotels (MiM Hotels), his own clothing line (The Messi Store), sports drink brand Más+, and co-ownership of Uruguayan side Deportivo LSM alongside teammate Luis Suárez, among numerous other interests. But when it comes to direct compensation from his club, the numbers at Inter Miami are not quite unprecedented in his career.

In 2017, Messi signed what would turn out to be his final and most lucrative contract with FC Barcelona, running through June 2021. As revealed by El Mundo, the deal amounted to a total gross of 555,237,619 euros (around $673 million) over four seasons, working out to approximately €138.8M per year before taxes, or a net figure of around €74.9M annually (roughly $86.4 million), placing it above even the range Jorge Mas referenced for Messi’s current Inter Miami arrangement.

That contract was the largest in the history of soccer at the time it was signed. It incorporated a fixed salary, image rights, a series of unprecedented signing and loyalty bonuses, per diems and a wide range of performance-based incentives. Ultimately, the deal’s staggering financial weight contributed to Barcelona’s well-documented economic crisis, and played a central role in Messi’s abrupt and emotional departure from the club in 2021.

