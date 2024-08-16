The start of a new season is finally upon us. The Premier League is back in action this weekend after three months away from domestic soccer. Since then, soccer fans have not been lacking content. The Copa America and European Championship featured many of the Premier League’s biggest stars. At the Euros, England reaching a second Final in a row meant many of the top Premier League stars had long summers.

There is plenty of anticipation for this new season. Five clubs are taking on new managers. That includes traditional powers Chelsea and Liverpool. Yet, the Blues have been a revolving door in the dugout, while Liverpool is beginning the post-Klopp era. Chelsea, under Enzo Maresca, is part of the biggest game of the weekend when it hosts Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

This is also the first chance to see the three newly promoted teams in the Premier League. Leicester City and Southampton spent a lone season in the Championship, so most fans will be familiar with their presence. However, Ipswich Town has not been in the English top flight in the last two decades. Back-to-back promotions mean the Tractor Boys will play against the top sides in England for the first time since 2001. Fittingly, Ipswich faces Liverpool in that first game.

The first game of the season comes on Friday, Aug. 16. Manchester United, always the subject of rampant conversation, hosts Fulham at Old Trafford. Manchester United has been busy in the transfer window with several signings of familiar faces for Erik ten Hag. Fulham is ready to show off Emile Smith Rowe, the player it spent much of the Joao Palhinha cash on.

NBC coverage for the opening weekend

To commemorate the beginning of the season, NBC sent its studio crew to Old Trafford. Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe, Robbie Earle and Tim Howard will be pitchside from Manchester United’s ground before the opening game. Then, the crew travels to the London Stadium, the home of West Ham on Saturday. Finally, Stamford Bridge will have a pitchside desk for NBC’s talent on Sunday.

The full complement of 20 teams in action this weekend means it is a great opportunity to use GOAL RUSH. The Premier League’s whiparound show comes during the 10 a.m. kickoff window on Saturday. The program focuses on one game during the 10 a.m. kickoffs on Saturday. However, as there are major moments like goals, saves or cards, Goal Rush dips into the other games to show what happened. Goal Rush is exclusively available on Peacock for viewers in the United States.

Our Pick: Includes: Exclusive Premier League games, USMNT/USWNT & Women's World Cup in Spanish, & More Sign Up

Premier League commentators on NBC: Matchday one

Friday, Aug. 16

3 p.m. — Manchester United vs. Fulham. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Jon Champion, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux.

Saturday, Aug. 17

7:30 a.m. — Ipswich Town vs. Liverpool. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Jon Champion and Matt Holland.

10 a.m. — Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Bill Leslie and Matt Upson.

10 a.m. — Everton vs. Brighton and Hove Albion. Peacock Premium — Rob Palmer and Leon Osman.

10 a.m. — Newcastle vs. Southampton. Peacock Premium — Ian Crocker and Michael Bridges.

10 a.m. — Nottingham Forest vs. Bournemouth. Peacock Premium — Jacqui Oatley and Efan Ekoku.

12:30 p.m. — West Ham United vs. Aston Villa. NBC, Universo, Peacock Premium, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Peter Drury, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux.

Sunday, Aug. 18

9 a.m. — Brentford vs. Crystal Palace. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Jim Proudfoot and Jim Beglin.

11:30 a.m. — Chelsea vs. Manchester City. NBC, Telemundo, Peacock Premium, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Jon Champion, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux.

Monday, Aug. 19

3 p.m. — Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Martin Tyler and Paul Robinson.

PHOTO: IMAGO