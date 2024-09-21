The USMNT are reportedly in discussions with England to arrange a high-profile international friendly as part of their preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

This potential matchup will take place on the East Coast of the United States.

Thus, it is a critical step for both nations as they gear up for the world’s biggest tournament.

The Athletic says that the friendly is likely to happen in June 2025; although the exact date and venue remain undecided.

Major stadiums like MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami are potential venues for this clash. Interestingly, both stadiums will host World Cup matches.

However, the scheduling of this friendly is contingent on the results of the UEFA Nations League and UEFA World Cup Qualifiers; this could affect the availability of the English team.

The proposed match would be the first time the USMNT and England have faced each other on American soil since 2005.

This encounter will generate significant excitement; particularly given the last time these two teams met during the 2022 World Cup. They played to a 0-0 draw in the group stage.

Both teams advanced to the knockout rounds; with the US being eliminated by the Netherlands and England falling to France in the quarterfinals.

Pochettino era begins

The potential friendly also marks a new chapter for the USMNT under the leadership of Mauricio Pochettino. He is tasked with guiding the team through to the 2026 World Cup. Known for his tactical acumen and ability to develop young talent, Pochettino’s arrival has injected fresh hope into the American soccer landscape.

The USMNT’s efforts to arrange a friendly with England are part of a broader strategy to prepare for the World Cup by facing top-tier international opponents.

Such matches are crucial for testing the squad’s capabilities against some of the best teams in the world; providing invaluable experience that can be leveraged when the tournament begins.

Both the team’s performance and the sport of soccer in general would benefit from a friendly match versus England.

The Three Lions are a team that has been a runner-up in the last two UEFA European Championships. The match is expected to draw large crowds and significant media attention; helping to build momentum and excitement ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Significance of pre-2026 World Cup friendly

Interestingly, it will be a derby both on and off the field. Coach Pochettino had the choice between coaching the England national team or the United States national team. However, he ultimately chose to lead the Americans.

While the outcome of this friendly will not have a direct impact on the World Cup, it is symbolic of the growing ambitions of U.S. Soccer.

The match offers an opportunity to measure the progress of the USMNT against a world-class opponent. It also provides a platform for the Argentine to implement his vision for the team.

Moreover, the potential friendly comes at a time when the USMNT are looking to regain their footing after a disappointing showing in the 2022 World Cup.

Despite advancing to the knockout stage, the team’s performance left much to be desired; and there has been a concerted effort to rebuild and improve ahead of 2026. With Pochettino at the helm, there is renewed optimism that the U.S. can make a deeper run in the tournament, particularly with home-field advantage.

