The United States men’s national team is reportedly going to have Mauricio Pochettino as their next head coach. After last month’s poor showing at the Copa America, U.S. Soccer fired Gregg Berhalter, and he would officially replace him. Pochettino will arrive in time to lead the team in their September 7 match against Canada in Kansas City.

Since his mutually agreed-upon departure from Chelsea earlier this summer, Pochettino has been unemployed. The Argentine’s coaching journey has taken him from relegation-threatened sides to the heights of the Champions League final. Throughout his career, he has managed some of the biggest names in soccer.

He has carved out a reputation as a tactical mastermind. He is known for his ability to develop young talent and implement high-energy, pressing play styles. Pochettino began his managerial career in January 2009 with Espanyol, where he also spent a significant part of his playing career. Espanyol was struggling near the bottom of La Liga when Pochettino took charge. However, despite having no prior experience as a first-team manager, he quickly turned things around. By implementing a high-pressing, high-energy style of play, he managed to guide the team away from relegation. Not only that, but he also succeeded in securing a mid-table finish.

With the White and Blue, the manager worked with limited financial resources. It forced him to rely heavily on the club’s youth academy. He nurtured talents like Philippe Coutinho, on loan from Inter, and established a competitive platform that kept the club steady in La Liga. His ability to develop young players under challenging circumstances laid the foundation for his reputation as a promising coach.

Mauricio Pochettino leads teams to new heights

Then at the start of 2013, Pochettino took over as manager of Southampton, replacing Nigel Adkins. Despite initial skepticism from the English media, he quickly silenced his critics by transforming Southampton into one of the Premier League’s most exciting teams. His high-pressing, energetic style paid off, and the club comfortably secured their Premier League status.

The 2013-2014 season saw Southampton finish eighth in the Premier League, their highest position since returning to the top flight. Pochettino’s emphasis on youth development saw players like Adam Lallana, Luke Shaw, and Jay Rodriguez flourish. Lallana and Shaw earned big-money moves to Liverpool and Manchester United. His success at the St Mary’s Stadium made him a sought-after manager, leading to his departure in May 2014 for a bigger challenge.

Pochettino’s most defining managerial stint came at Tottenham, where he was appointed head coach right away. At Tottenham, he transformed the club into a consistent top-four side and serious title contenders. His high-pressing, quick-transition style became a hallmark of Spurs’ play, and he was instrumental in the development of young stars like Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

Under Pochettino, Tottenham challenged for the Premier League title in the 2015-2016 season, finishing third, and were runners-up the following season. He also led Tottenham to the UEFA Champions League final in 2019, a historic achievement for the club. Despite not winning a major trophy, his influence at Tottenham was profound. It’s safe to say that he modernized the club and elevated it to the upper echelons of English soccer.

Difficult task leading Messi, Neymar and Mbappe

The now 52-year-old returned to management in January 2021 with Paris Saint-Germain, where he managed a star-studded squad including Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and later Lionel Messi. His time at PSG saw him win the Coupe de France and the Trophee des Champions. Unfortunately, he fell short of delivering the UEFA Champions League, the club’s main objective.

Despite winning the Ligue 1 title in the 2021-2022 season, PSG’s failure to advance beyond the Round of 16 in the Champions League led to Pochettino’s departure in July 2022. His tenure in the French capital was a valuable experience, though it did not bring the European success both he and the club sought.

In 2023, Pochettino took on the challenge of managing Chelsea during a period of transition. He was tasked with rebuilding the team and re-establishing the Blues as title contenders. Despite a positive end to the season, Chelsea failed to secure a Champions League spot, leading to another managerial change. However, the Argentine boss’ influence on the team’s development during this transitional phase remains significant.

