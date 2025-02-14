Trending topics:
Messi vs Ronaldo: Di Maria settles debate and fires back at Cristiano’s GOAT claim – ‘Reality is in numbers’

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Cristiano Ronaldo (left), Angel Di Maria (center), Lionel Messi (right)
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (left), Angel Di Maria (center), Lionel Messi (right)

The long-standing debate over who is the greatest player of all time—Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo—has been reignited after recent comments from both players and their former teammates. This time, it was Angel Di Maria, one of the few players to have shared a dressing room with both superstars, who weighed in on the discussion.

In a recent interview with InfoBae, the Argentine winger made a definitive statement, asserting that Messi is not just the best player in the world but the best in history. His comments come as a direct response to Ronaldo’s latest claim that he is the ‘most complete’ player of all time.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has long been vocal about his status in soccer history, recently made headlines with his bold assertion. Speaking on Spanish television show El Chiringuto, the Portuguese forward declared: “I’m talking about numbers. I think I’m the most complete player to have existed. In my opinion, I think it’s me. I do everything well in soccer: with my head, free kicks, left foot. I’m fast, I’m strong.

“One thing is taste—if you like [Lionel] Messi, Pele, [Diego] Maradona, I understand that and I respect that—but saying Ronaldo isn’t complete… I’m the most complete. I haven’t seen anybody better than me, and I say it from the heart.” Ronaldo went on to cite his goalscoring records, particularly his ability to score with both feet and his head, as proof of his dominance.

Messi and Ronaldo

How did Di Maria respond?

Di Maria, however, was not impressed with the Portuguese’s remarks. Having played alongside him at Real Madrid and with Messi for Argentina, the winger did not hold back in expressing his belief that Messi stands above all.

“I’m not surprised, I was with him [Ronaldo] for four years. It was always like that. He always made those statements, he always tried to be the best, but well, he was born in a generation, just at a bad time, because another one was born who was touched by the magic wand [Messi].”

Di Maria emphasized that Messi’s superiority is not based on opinions but on facts. “The reality is shown in numbers. One has eight Ballon d’Ors, the other five. There is a very big difference. Being a world champion is another very big difference, having two Copa Americas. There are many differences, many.”

Ronaldo vs Messi: Who is the ‘GOAT’ according to Di Maria?

Beyond the numbers, Di Maria highlighted Messi’s longevity and consistent brilliance, which set him apart from all other soccer players. “You see it in every match, every minute. Messi plays as if he were in his own backyard, and he has done so for nearly 20 years. For me, Leo is the best in the world and the best in history, without a doubt.”

He also pointed out how his compatriot’s predictability doesn’t make him any less unstoppable: “People say, ‘You already know what he’s going to do,’ but they can’t stop him. Even at 40, he’ll still execute his tiki-taka moves effortlessly. That’s the reality.”

messi di maria
Though the debate over the ‘Greatest of All Time’ (GOAT) will likely never be settled completely, Di Maria’s first-hand experience with both players makes his opinion significant: “For me, Leo [Messi] is the best in the world and the best in history, without a doubt.”

