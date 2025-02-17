Pep Guardiola reportedly chooses $100 million replacement for Kevin De Bruyne at Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne‘s future at Manchester City has come into question after a series of underwhelming performances. With his contract set to expire at the end of the 2024-25 season, reports suggest that manager Pep Guardiola has already identified a $100 million player to replace the Belgian star.

City has faced struggles this season, especially with Rodri sidelined and club veterans Ilkay Gundogan and De Bruyne unable to replicate their previous high levels of performance. After signing a contract extension, Guardiola is focusing on rejuvenating the squad, with a clear target in mind: a young, dynamic talent.

According to Sky Sports‘ Sacha Tavolieri, Guardiola has chosen 21-year-old Florian Wirtz as the ideal successor to De Bruyne. To secure the German midfielder, Manchester City will reportedly need to pay $100 million, plus a percentage of any future resale value.

City made an attempt to sign Wirtz during the January transfer window, reaching out to both the player and his representatives. However, the Bayer Leverkusen star opted to stay put and finish the season with the club, which is competing for both the Bundesliga title and a spot in the UEFA Champions League.

With Wirtz reportedly close to agreeing on a contract extension with Bayer Leverkusen until 2028, and Bayern Munich’s interest adding complexity, Manchester City faces stiff competition. However, with De Bruyne’s wages no longer weighing on the books and their financial power, City remains well-positioned to complete the deal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also ‘It’s like a mini Rodri’: Pep Guardiola sends huge praise to Manchester City’s $62 million signing

What’s next for Kevin De Bruyne?

De Bruyne’s contract renewal was a major talking point heading into the 2024-25 season. However, ongoing injuries and a sharp decline in form have stalled negotiations.

Reports from The Athletic in January suggested that a move to San Diego FC was “closer than ever,” though no official deal has been finalized. With less than five months remaining on his contract and a hefty annual salary of £20.8 million (according to Capology), De Bruyne seems increasingly disconnected from Manchester City’s rebuilding plans—evidenced by his absence as an unused substitute in the last Premier League game against Newcastle United.