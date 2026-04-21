Rafael van der Vaart predicts Real Madrid transfer: Who is Kees Smit?

Real Madrid are likely to finish the season without a trophy unless Barcelona collapse in La Liga. That means the transfer window is already a major topic around the club. One player Rafael van der Vaart has singled out is Kees Smit, a young talent Ronald Koeman has compared with Pedri and Frenkie de Jong.

Smit plays for AZ Alkmaar but could soon be set for a move to a bigger club. The 20-year-old Dutch midfielder is already seen as one of the brightest prospects in his country, standing out for his ability to carry the ball forward, link play in advanced areas, and contribute to attacks. Van der Vaart praised him highly in an interview with the TV show Rondo.

Van der Vaart said: “Smit is simply an incredibly good player. We often rush to label a player as really good, but in this case, he is. If he keeps progressing like this, he will undoubtedly end up at Real Madrid or one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

Koeman compared Smit with Pedri and De Jong

Van der Vaart also praised the player for the way he carries himself, which is important when dealing with pressure: “He continues being a person with his feet on the ground. He does not allow himself to be pressured. He gives good interviews, he behaves well.”

Van der Vaart played for Real Madrid from 2008-2010 (Jasper Juinen/Getty Images)

A strong opinion about the midfielder’s future also came from Netherlands legend Koeman, who compared him with Barcelona stars Pedri and Frenkie de Jong based on his playing style.

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Koeman said in an interview with Cayo TV a few days ago: “He’s a player for Barça. He can be a mix between Pedri and Frenkie de Jong. If you are a mix of both, you are very good. In the Netherlands, no club can afford him; they are asking for 60 million euros. He will go abroad; hopefully, he will continue getting playing time.”

Smit’s season with AZ Alkmaar

His importance to AZ Alkmaar does not fully show up in the numbers, since he plays in a role that traditional statistics do not capture, but he has been a key player. His consistency has stood out, with 44 appearances and five goals. The valuation Koeman mentioned was 60 million euros, though that figure would likely come down when negotiations begin.