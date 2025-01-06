The January transfer window presents Ruben Amorim with his first opportunity to reshape Manchester United’s roster, aiming to climb back into contention for top spots. With a strained relationship with Joshua Zirkzee nearing its breaking point, the Portuguese manager is reportedly ready to outpace Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur in the race to secure a deal for a Paris Saint-Germain’s $100M signing.

With Marcus Rashford sidelined and Zirkzee struggling to fit into Amorim’s 3-4-3 system, the burden of leading the attack currently falls solely on Rasmus Hojlund. Given United’s need to compete in both the Premier League and Europa League, bolstering the squad has become a priority for Amorim.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Manchester United, Tottenham, and Juventus are all exploring a January loan deal for Randal Kolo Muani. After failed attempts to sign Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen, the French striker has emerged as the most viable short-term solution.

Kolo Muani joined PSG in 2023 from Eintracht Frankfurt in a $100M deal orchestrated by club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe. However, coach Luis Enrique reportedly opposed the signing, and the forward has seen limited opportunities on the pitch.

In his debut season at the Parc des Princes, Kolo Muani managed just six Ligue 1 goals in 26 appearances. This season, he has been further marginalized, featuring in only 14 games across all competitions and contributing two goals and one assist. He has been left out of PSG’s matchday squad for their last four fixtures, fueling speculation about his future.

Zirkzee: United’s trump card in the deal

Among the clubs vying for Kolo Muani’s signature, Manchester United may have an edge. While the Red Devils currently sit 13th in the Premier League, leveraging Joshua Zirkzee in negotiations could tip the scales in their favor.

The Dutch striker has struggled under Amorim, with reports suggesting their relationship has deteriorated significantly. Juventus, managed by Thiago Motta, has expressed interest in Zirkzee, offering Dusan Vlahovic to United as part of a potential deal, according to Alex Crook.

A loan move for Zirkzee could satisfy Juventus’ needs, removing them from contention for Kolo Muani. This would leave United and Spurs in the race, with United holding the advantage due to their packed Europa League schedule, which could offer the Frenchman more playing opportunities.

In contrast, Tottenham already boasts forward options like Timo Werner, Richarlison, and Dominik Solanke, potentially limiting Kolo Muani’s role. Ruben Amorim is carefully evaluating his options, but Kolo Muani represents an enticing winter market opportunity. Adding the French international could provide United with the firepower they need to salvage their season.