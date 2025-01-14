AC Milan‘s campaign has encountered another hurdle, as star winger Christian Pulisic suffered an injury during the match against Como on January 14. With a crucial Serie A clash against Juventus looming, Pulisic’s absence could pose significant challenges for the Rossoneri, who are already grappling with other absences, including Alvaro Morata due to suspension.

The incident occurred just before halftime when Pulisic appeared to clutch the back of his left thigh, signaling a potential hamstring strain. Medical staff attended to him immediately, but the USMNT star was substituted in the 44th minute. While the 26-year-old managed to limp off the pitch under his own power, the severity of the injury remains unclear pending further tests. Early reports suggest he could miss at least a month of action.

Fans and pundits quickly expressed concern, especially given Pulisic’s history of muscle injuries. One fan commented, “Hamstrings are so tricky. I fear he’ll be out for at least a month.” Another observer noted that “he has played constantly the last two seasons, and it’s caught up to him.”

How this will impact Milan’s lineup

Pulisic has been one of Milan’s standout performers this season. The American forward has contributed 10 goals and seven assists across all competitions, pivotal in the club’s domestic and European campaigns. His creativity, pace, and goalscoring ability have been instrumental in the team’s success, including their recent triumph in the Italian Super Cup, where they defeated Juventus in the semi-finals and Inter in the final.

The timing of Pulisic’s injury could hardly be worse for Milan, as they prepare to face Juventus on January 18 in a high-stakes Serie A encounter. Milan is already without Alvaro Morata, who is suspended after receiving a yellow card against Como. The absence of two key attacking players leaves coach Sergio Conceicao with limited options to reshuffle his starting XI.

Adding to the team’s woes, the busy fixture schedule and the physical toll on players have raised concerns about squad depth. Milan fans will now look to other forwards like Rafael Leao and Tammy Abraham to step up in Pulisic’s absence.

Troubling pattern of injuries

For Pulisic, this injury marks another chapter in an unfortunate series of setbacks. While his time at Milan has been productive, recurring fitness issues have followed him from his days at Chelsea. Critics have pointed to his heavy workload over the past two seasons as a contributing factor. The Rossoner’s medical team will be cautious about rushing him back too soon, as hamstring injuries are notoriously delicate and prone to recurrence.

Milan’s medical staff will conduct further evaluations to determine the extent of Pulisic’s injury. If the hamstring issue is confirmed, the USMNT star could be sidelined for several weeks, potentially missing key Serie A fixtures and European games.

For now, the Serie A giant must regroup and adapt without their talisman. The team’s ability to navigate this period will be critical to their pursuit of domestic and European success. Meanwhile, fans and teammates alike will hope for Pulisic’s speedy recovery to bolster Milan’s ambitions in the months ahead.