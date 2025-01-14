One of the most controversial issues surrounding FC Barcelona in recent months has been the club’s struggle to register players Dani Olmo and Pau Victor due to La Liga’s strict salary cap rules. After the situation was temporarily resolved, club president Joan Laporta addressed the criticism and opposition he faced during the process, declaring, “They tried to destroy us.”

The players were registered until December 2024, but their absence in the Spanish Super Cup semifinal against Athletic Bilbao triggered intense backlash. Opposition groups went as far as demanding Laporta’s immediate resignation over what they described as mishandling of the situation.

Barcelona’s initial request to extend the players’ eligibility for the rest of the season was denied, forcing the club to pursue legal avenues to secure their registration. After receiving rejections from both La Liga and the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF), Barça escalated the matter to Spain’s Superior Sports Council (CSD). The CSD ultimately granted an urgent provisional measure, allowing Olmo and Victor to remain eligible until a final resolution is reached.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Laporta addressed the intense criticism, taking aim at opposition groups and defending the club’s stance: “We have been treated with harassment. Some have even shown hatred, and that is sad. But regarding the media, I’ll stick with those who were prudent enough to wait and see how things developed.

“They didn’t succeed because we stood firm. They tried to destroy us. But we did not surrender. We managed to reach the 1:1 rule and registered Olmo and Pau Victor. They didn’t succeed because we knew this was an attack on our badge, an attempt to destabilize the institution—and the badge is untouchable,” he firmly stated.

While talking about the opposition, he also took a jab to La Liga and the RFEF, subtly claiming to trying to destabilize the club. “They have sided with those who tried to destabilize and harm us. Does anyone think that the president of Barca is going to resign because of a decision by La Liga or the RFEF? Can anyone even imagine that? I am very disappointed. This wasn’t about standing by Laporta; it was about standing by Barca,” Laporta stated.

Is Dani Olmo’s registration at risk?

While Laporta has hailed the registration of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor as a significant victory, the situation remains unresolved. The CSD clarified that the measure “is provisional until the appeal submitted by the club and the aforementioned players is definitively resolved” It further noted that “the licenses remain valid until this appeal is fully resolved.”

For now, both players are eligible for the second half of the 2024-25 season. However, the timeline for a final decision remains uncertain, as the Council warned that the resolution could ultimately go against Barcelona’s interests in the coming weeks or months.