Why isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Portugal against USMNT today at Mercedes-Benz Stadium?

The buildup continues for one of the sport’s biggest events. These teams are headed toward the World Cup with different goals, but this match still matters to both sides. Unfortunately for fans, Cristiano Ronaldo will not play for Portugal against the USMNT at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Ronaldo’s absence was not a last-minute decision from manager Roberto Martínez. The forward was not even called up for the international window because he is dealing with a lingering right hamstring injury that led the staff to give him some rest.

Portugal did not have Ronaldo in Saturday’s match against Mexico, which ended in a scoreless draw. His place in the team could go to João Félix or Francisco Conceição as they look to make an impact in attack.

A huge task for the USMNT

As for the other side of this match, the USMNT still have plenty to prove after ending a promising stretch with a heavy defeat. Belgium’s 5-2 win put the spotlight on the team’s defensive issues, as they conceded four goals in the second half.

The USMNT was defeated by Belgium last Saturday (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The person who needs to improve quickly is Mauricio Pochettino, who has not been able to push the team to deliver the performances many were expecting. For the manager, there could be an interesting decision ahead as he may choose a more cautious approach.

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A player who could help bring more solidity at the back is Chris Richards, who may be available after Pochettino initially ruled him out. The absence to keep in mind is Jonny Cardoso’s, who returned to Madrid with leg discomfort that forced him to leave the team early.