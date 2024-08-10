Real Madrid plans to be cautious with Jude Bellingham as the new La Liga season begins.

The English midfielder had an outstanding first season in Spain, contributing significantly to Real Madrid’s La Liga and UEFA Champions League double.

However, concerns about fatigue and injuries from his long campaign have led the club to adopt a measured approach to his return.

Jude Bellingham quickly became a key player for Real Madrid after joining the club. His impact was immense, scoring 19 goals in La Liga; earning the title of La Liga Player of the Year.

Bellingham also played a crucial role in England’s journey to the Euro 2024 final; although his performances were not up to his usual high standards by the tournament’s end.

The combination of a demanding club season and an intense summer with the national team has raised concerns about his fitness and readiness for the new season.

Recognizing the need for the midfielder to fully recover before diving into another grueling season, Madrid’s medical team has crafted a personalized plan for the 21-year-old.

According to reports from Diario AS, this plan is designed to ensure Bellingham is ready to play in the UEFA Super Cup final against Atalanta on August 14.

However, his participation in La Liga matches will likely be staggered, allowing him to gradually regain full fitness.

Los Blancos are also keen for the 21-year-old to rest during the upcoming international break; hoping he can avoid England’s UEFA Nations League matches in September.

This approach underscores the club’s awareness of the physical toll that the previous season and summer tournament took on him.

Well-Deserved break

After his exhaustive campaign, the club gave Bellingham more than three weeks to recover.

While his Whites teammates embarked on a preseason tour in the United States, Bellingham enjoyed a more relaxed trip in the States.

His time off included stops in Los Angeles and Miami; where he mingled with friends and famous athletes like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Odell Beckham Jr.

Upon his return to Madrid, the Englishman signaled his readiness for the upcoming season by posting a photo on Instagram with the caption “Home.” This marks the beginning of his preparation for his second season in the Spanish capital.

Jude Bellingham on the forthcoming season. Jude Bellingham on the forthcoming season.

What did Ancelotti previously say about Bellingham?

Despite the cautious approach to his return, Madrid’s boss remains confident that Bellingham will continue to play a central role.

Ancelotti dismissed concerns that the arrival of Kylian Mbappe would alter Bellingham’s role, stating, “Nothing changes for him. Nothing changes.”

Ancelotti praised Bellingham’s maturity and quality, which were evident throughout his debut season.

“The first season, he surprised a lot, because he showed fantastic quality, a really mature guy. The next season will not be different”, Ancelotti added. He emphasized that Bellingham would continue to be one of Real Madrid’s best players; contributing significantly with his skills and experience.

He joined Real Madrid’s preseason preparations on August 7, with his first test likely being the UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta.

His side will then face Mallorca in their La Liga opener on August 18. Ancelotti expects the ace to be ready and believes that the midfielder will play a crucial role as the team aims to defend their titles.

Reflecting on Bellingham’s performances in Euro 2024, Ancelotti stated, “This is an opinion but Bellingham played really well at the Euros. England played really well, they reached the final and were close to winning it”.

He acknowledged the challenges of a packed schedule but expressed confidence that top players like Bellingham can manage the demands and remain effective throughout the season.

Photo credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire