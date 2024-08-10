Barcelona have reportedly set their sights on Tottenham’s left-back Sergio Reguilon, a move that comes as a surprise given the player’s history with their fierce rivals, Real Madrid.

As Barcelona continue to navigate financial constraints, their interest in Reguilon could lead to a cut-price deal that might prove to be a shrewd acquisition.

Due to their financial challenges, the Catalans have been forced to take a more cautious approach to the transfer market in recent years.

The club has often sought out free transfers and bargain deals to strengthen their squad. Notable signings such as Ilkay Gundogan, Andreas Christensen, and Franck Kessie have all arrived without transfer fees.

This summer, their strategy appears to be no different; as they explore the possibility of adding Sergio Reguilon to their roster at a potentially low cost, Sky Sports report.

Reguilon, who spent 15 years at Real Madrid before moving to the Premier League in 2020, has found himself on the periphery at Spurs. With just a year left on his contract and no place in Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou’s plans, the Spaniard is likely to be available for a modest fee.

Barcelona, aware of their financial limitations, may see this as an opportunity to add depth to their squad without breaking the bank.

Barcelona’s left-back conundrum

Barcelona’s interest in Reguilon comes at a time when their left-back position is not considered a priority.

The club currently has several young prospects in the position, including Alejandro Balde, Alex Valle, and Gerard Martin.

These players have shown promise; but Barcelona’s inquiry into Reguilon suggests that they may have concerns about relying solely on these young talents.

Alejandro Balde, the most experienced of the trio, has played sparingly in pre-season and is only 20 years old.

With the potential return of loan players and the possibility of Hector Fort filling in at left-back, Barcelona’s backline could use an experienced addition like Reguilon to provide stability and depth.

For Sergio Reguilon, a move to Barcelona could offer a much-needed fresh start. Since joining Tottenham, the Spanish international has struggled to make a significant impact in the Premier League. Loan spells at Manchester United and Brentford last season highlighted his potential. However, they also underscored the uncertainty surrounding his future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 27-year-old’s desire to leave is understandable, given his lack of playing time; and especially, the fact that he is unlikely to be assigned a squad number for the coming season. Barca’s interest presents him with an opportunity to return to La Liga, where he previously excelled. The prospect of joining such club is likely to be appealing to Reguilon, especially given his uncertain situation at Spurs.

Financial constraints of deal

Barcelona’s ongoing financial difficulties have made it challenging for the club to engage in big-money transfers. As a result, they are more inclined to pursue deals that represent good value for money. Reguilon, who is in the final year of his contract, fits this profile. Tottenham, keen to offload a player who is surplus to requirements, may be willing to accept a lower fee to ensure they receive some return on their investment.

It is unclear, however, if the Blaugrana will seek a permanent move or a loan arrangement.

A loan would not benefit Tottenham significantly, as Reguilon would become a free agent when his contract expires.

A permanent transfer, even at a reduced fee, would be more advantageous for Spurs; allowing them to recoup some funds and free up wages.

For Reguilon, a move to Barcelona would offer a chance to rejuvenate his career and prove himself at one of the world’s biggest clubs.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Pro Sports Images