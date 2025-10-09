Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
SAUDI PRO LEAGUE
Comments

A Cristiano Ronaldo reunion? Man United’s Bruno Fernandes reportedly makes final decision on Saudi Arabia future

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United.
© Clive Brunskill/Getty ImagesBruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival in the Saudi Pro League at the end of 2022, many other stars have followed suit in the seasons since. Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has received offers to do the same, and reportedly has made a decision about it.

“Sources close to the United skipper have completely rejected recent suggestions he is ready to quit Old Trafford after the World Cup next summer and accept a Saudi offer,BBC Sport reported Thursday, ruling out the possibility that this will be the midfielder’s final season in the Premier League.

“Fernandes, whose United contract runs to 2027, with the option of an additional year, is only interested in playing in major European leagues, the English outlet added. That marks a significant contrast to other stars — especially Portuguese players — who have opted for the Saudi Pro League in recent months.

Cristiano Ronaldo paved the way, and several other major Portuguese players followed. Ruben Neves and Joao Cancelo are key players at Al Hilal, while this past summer Joao Felix left Europe for the first time to join CR7 at Al Nassr.

Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United

The Saudi Arabia offers for Bruno Fernandes

Last summer, reports indicated that some of the most powerful clubs in the Saudi Pro League — such as Al Ittihad and Al Hilal — submitted tempting offers to Bruno Fernandes in hopes of luring him away from England to add another superstar to the growing list in Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement
Could Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United really reunite? Ruben Amorim raises eyebrows after breaking silence with five-word admission

see also

Could Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United really reunite? Ruben Amorim raises eyebrows after breaking silence with five-word admission

At the time, the Portuguese midfielder rejected those opportunities and prioritized Manchester United. That didn’t stop fresh rumors from emerging in recent weeks, including reports of a potential £100 million (roughly $130 million) transfer.

Bruno Fernandes’ impact at Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes arrived at Manchester United in the winter of 2020 after standing out with Sporting CP — the same club where Cristiano Ronaldo made his name before moving to England. Since then, Bruno quickly earned a permanent spot in the starting lineup and has never lost it, despite playing under six different managers in six years.

The Portuguese midfielder has played 297 matches and scored 100 goals for the Red Devils, spanning the Premier League, domestic cups such as the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, and European competitions including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League. In that time, Fernandes has won an FA Cup and an EFL Cup — but the Premier League title remains elusive.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Portugal coach Roberto Martinez outlines 2026 World Cup ambitions with Cristiano Ronaldo at the helm

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez outlines 2026 World Cup ambitions with Cristiano Ronaldo at the helm

Portugal launched their 2026 World Cup qualifiers with impressive form, asserting their status as favorites under Cristiano Ronaldo’s leadership. Head coach Roberto Martinez has clearly outlined the team's objectives for the tournament, leaving clear his stance.

Cristiano Ronaldo shocks Al-Nassr fans with bold admission: Veteran prefers Portugal over club duty ahead of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo shocks Al-Nassr fans with bold admission: Veteran prefers Portugal over club duty ahead of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

After receiving yet another individual honor in his homeland, the Al-Nassr superstar made a statement that has left fans in Saudi Arabia both proud and uneasy.

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi reaches 395 career-assist: How many does Cristiano Ronaldo have?

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi reaches 395 career-assist: How many does Cristiano Ronaldo have?

Although Lionel Messi has not scored in three consecutive matches, his playmaking remains outstanding. With his impressive skills, Inter Miami star achieved 395 career assists, further fueling comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Honduras vs. Costa Rica: Projected lineups for key clash in 2026 CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers

Honduras vs. Costa Rica: Projected lineups for key clash in 2026 CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers

Honduras and Costa Rica will be clashing on Matchday 3 of the 2026 CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers in a thrilling game for the first place.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo