A Cristiano Ronaldo reunion? Man United’s Bruno Fernandes reportedly makes final decision on Saudi Arabia future

Since Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival in the Saudi Pro League at the end of 2022, many other stars have followed suit in the seasons since. Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes has received offers to do the same, and reportedly has made a decision about it.

“Sources close to the United skipper have completely rejected recent suggestions he is ready to quit Old Trafford after the World Cup next summer and accept a Saudi offer,” BBC Sport reported Thursday, ruling out the possibility that this will be the midfielder’s final season in the Premier League.

“Fernandes, whose United contract runs to 2027, with the option of an additional year, is only interested in playing in major European leagues,” the English outlet added. That marks a significant contrast to other stars — especially Portuguese players — who have opted for the Saudi Pro League in recent months.

Cristiano Ronaldo paved the way, and several other major Portuguese players followed. Ruben Neves and Joao Cancelo are key players at Al Hilal, while this past summer Joao Felix left Europe for the first time to join CR7 at Al Nassr.

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United

The Saudi Arabia offers for Bruno Fernandes

Last summer, reports indicated that some of the most powerful clubs in the Saudi Pro League — such as Al Ittihad and Al Hilal — submitted tempting offers to Bruno Fernandes in hopes of luring him away from England to add another superstar to the growing list in Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Could Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United really reunite? Ruben Amorim raises eyebrows after breaking silence with five-word admission

At the time, the Portuguese midfielder rejected those opportunities and prioritized Manchester United. That didn’t stop fresh rumors from emerging in recent weeks, including reports of a potential £100 million (roughly $130 million) transfer.

Bruno Fernandes’ impact at Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes arrived at Manchester United in the winter of 2020 after standing out with Sporting CP — the same club where Cristiano Ronaldo made his name before moving to England. Since then, Bruno quickly earned a permanent spot in the starting lineup and has never lost it, despite playing under six different managers in six years.

The Portuguese midfielder has played 297 matches and scored 100 goals for the Red Devils, spanning the Premier League, domestic cups such as the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, and European competitions including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League. In that time, Fernandes has won an FA Cup and an EFL Cup — but the Premier League title remains elusive.

Advertisement