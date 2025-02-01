Neymar’s highly anticipated return to Santos was meant to be a joyous homecoming, marking a fresh start after an injury-plagued spell in Saudi Arabia. However, one small detail from his official presentation has sent fans into a frenzy—his apparent difficulty in bending his knees, sparking fresh concerns about his fitness and long-term future in soccer.

On Friday, thousands of fans gathered outside Vila Belmiro, eagerly awaiting Neymar’s return to the club where he first rose to stardom. Despite the relentless rain, supporters flocked to Santos‘ official store to grab personalized jerseys and secure seats in the stadium for the grand occasion.

At long last, the 32-year-old stepped onto the pitch, accompanied by his family and Pele’s son Edinho. In front of 12,000 passionate fans, the new No. 10 received a hero’s welcome, his return seen as a symbol of hope for the club and its supporters. As Neymar walked across the field, he shared an emotional embrace with his father, before receiving a heartfelt message from Brazilian rapper Mano Brown, who told him: “We love you.”

Neymar’s struggles spark concern

However, amid the excitement, one detail stood out—Neymar did not appear to be moving freely. A viral video from the event showed him struggling to bend both knees, sparking immediate reactions from fans.

The moment occurred when the ex-Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain man attempted to kiss the Santos badge on the ground, a gesture of devotion. However, his stiff posture and awkward movements did not go unnoticed. Fans on social media quickly expressed their concerns, with many commenting on Neymar’s apparent discomfort.

One X (formerly Twitter) user questioned, “Neymar can’t even bend both of his knees… will we ever see him play again for consecutive matches?” while another bluntly stated, “His knee is cooked.” Others focused on his left knee in particular, with one remarking, “His left knee, man…” and another observing, “He’s bending over like an 80-year-old man. It’s over.” Given his history of knee problems, some even speculated that another ACL injury could be imminent.

Injury-ridden career on decline?

Neymar’s fitness struggles are nothing new. The 32-year-old has been battling injuries for years, and his career trajectory has been on a downward spiral since leaving European soccer. After signing with Al-Hilal in 2023, he played just seven games before rupturing his ACL five matches into his Saudi career. Since then, he barely stepped onto the field, missing nearly a year of action due to ongoing injury problems.

His hamstring injury from November 2024 kept him sidelined, and it is only now—months later—that he is attempting to return to full fitness. However, his struggles during his presentation suggest that his comeback is far from complete. Even Al-Hilal coach Jorge Jesus recently admitted that Neymar is no longer the same player: “He’s world-class. But the truth is, physically, Neymar can no longer perform at the level we are used to.”