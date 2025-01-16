Brazilian superstar Neymar faces an uncertain future after a series of injuries and disappointing performances with Saudi club Al-Hilal. The club’s manager, Jorge Jesus, has confirmed that Neymar will not be registered for the second half of the Saudi Pro League season. With speculation rife about his next move, including a potential transfer to MLS side Chicago Fire or Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, Neymar’s career trajectory is at a critical juncture.

Neymar joined Al-Hilal in August 2023 for a massive €90 million fee, leaving Paris Saint-Germain to become one of the marquee players in Saudi Arabia. However, his time at the club has been far from ideal. After suffering knee ligament damage during a World Cup qualifier for Brazil in October 2023, Neymar managed only seven appearances and scored one goal before being sidelined again with a thigh injury.

The Blue Waves manager Jorge Jesus delivered a sobering assessment of Neymar’s condition, saying: “Neymar can no longer play at the level we were used to. He is a world-class player, but physically, he hasn’t been able to keep up with the team.”

Jesus confirmed that the 32-year-old will only be eligible to play in the AFC Champions League, sidelining him from domestic league matches. Despite his lucrative contract running until June 2025, the club appears open to parting ways with the player.

MLS interest: Surprising club leads race

With Neymar’s future at Al-Hilal in doubt, speculation about a move to the MLS has intensified. According to GIVEMESPORT, the Chicago Fire have entered negotiations to bring Neymar to the United States. The club holds Neymar’s “Discovery Rights,” giving them priority, for example ahead of Inter Miami, to sign him under MLS rules.

The Fire has struggled in recent years, finishing last in the Eastern Conference in 2024. The team is looking to make a statement signing, and Neymar could be the transformative figure they need. However, one significant hurdle remains: Neymar’s father is reportedly demanding that his son be paid more than Lionel Messi, who earns approximately €52 million annually at Inter Miami.

While the club is prepared to offer Neymar a record-breaking salary, sources suggest they are hesitant to meet the steep demands.

Why Chicago Fire move makes sense

The timing of a potential transfer aligns well with the MLS calendar, which kicks off in mid-February. Joining the league in January would give Neymar ample time to integrate with his new team and adapt to life in Chicago. The Fire are also keen to capitalize on the Brazilian’s star power, which could attract massive attention to their franchise and the league as a whole.

If Neymar does join Chicago Fire, he would likely become the highest-paid player in MLS history, surpassing Messi. The club’s management views this as a necessary gamble to revive the team’s fortunes and attract global attention.

Al-Hilal appears willing to let Neymar leave, even considering a financial settlement to terminate his contract. Since his arrival, Neymar’s limited contributions and recurring injuries have left the club disappointed. A move to MLS would allow Al-Hilal to focus on players who align better with their ambitions and performance expectations.