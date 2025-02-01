A viral video from Inter Miami’s training session has sparked a heated debate about Luis Suarez’s fitness and whether the Uruguayan legend should opt to hang up his boots. The footage, which shows Suarez struggling to keep up with Lionel Messi in a speed drill, has led to mockery and concern from fans on social media.

Despite his deteriorating physical condition, the Uruguayan striker continues to push through, motivated by one final opportunity to play alongside Messi. However, his knee issues have become increasingly evident, raising questions about whether his stint in MLS will be a success or a struggle.

The training clip quickly gained traction online, with fans brutally critiquing Suarez’s pace and mobility. In the drill, the former Barcelona striker was paired with Messi in an exercise requiring quick bursts of speed toward the ball. However, it was clear that the 38-year-old ace struggled to accelerate, reinforcing concerns about his physical condition.

Social media users had mixed reactions, with many expressing disappointment about the player’s condition. Some were blunt, with comments like, “His knees are so cooked” and “Just retire at this point, man,” while others pointed out the surprising fact that he is only five months older than Messi. Many also criticized players who refuse to retire, stating, “Some players just don’t know when to retire. Sad to see one of the best strikers of this era struggling like this.”

On the other hand, some showed sympathy for the veteran, recognizing the pain he has been enduring just to stay on the field. Comments such as, “He’s in pain bro, he’s just willing because of Messi,” and “football has left him,” reflected a more compassionate perspective on his struggles.

Suarez’s injury struggles: Playing through pain

Behind the criticism lies a heartbreaking reality—Suarez has been battling chronic knee issues for years. The 38-year-old forward has been playing through persistent pain, and he was even considering retirement before joining Inter Miami.

What kept him going? The opportunity to reunite with Messi and play alongside his best friend one last time. Suarez has been candid about his injuries, revealing the extent of his struggles in a 2023 interview with Sport 890: “Sometimes the coach told me not to train, and I told him no way.”

The veteran explained that his knee problems date back to surgery in 2020, during his time at Barcelona: “On the outside of my knee, I have tension left from surgery in 2020 when I was in Barcelona.” Even more concerning, he admitted that he never fully recovered from the operation due to the pandemic, which prevented him from completing his rehabilitation properly. “On the inside, I have cartilage wear and tear, and that hits the bone. No liquid is generated, but sometimes it gets stuck.”

To manage the pain, Suarez revealed that he has to take three pills and an injection before every game: “Before games, I take three pills. From there, I got the limp.”