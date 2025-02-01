Real Madrid faced Espanyol in Matchday 22 of the 2024-25 La Liga season at the RCDE Stadium, aiming to maintain their position at the top of the table. Carlo Ancelotti fielded his strongest possible lineup, but an early setback struck the team as Antonio Rudiger was forced off the pitch with an injury, raising concerns ahead of the crucial Champions League showdown against Manchester City.

Despite facing relegation-threatened Espanyol, Ancelotti opted for a full-strength squad, handing Rudiger the captain’s armband. The team started well, creating early chances, but their momentum was disrupted by an unexpected injury blow.

Just 13 minutes into the game, Rudiger was visibly struggling, repeatedly clutching his right hamstring. The issue worsened when he attempted to block a cross from Jofre Carreras—as soon as he landed, he went to the ground, signaling for a substitution.

The German defender was replaced by Raul Asencio in the 15th minute, walking off the pitch unassisted, offering a glimmer of relief. However, instead of joining his teammates on the bench, he headed straight to the locker room, likely for immediate medical evaluation.

Real Madrid’s medical staff will now assess the severity of Rudiger’s injury, but the timing could not be worse. The club faces a high-stakes Madrid derby against Atletico on February 8, followed just three days later by the first leg of the Champions League knockout round against Manchester City on February 11.

With Ancelotti already navigating a season plagued by defensive injuries, losing one of his most reliable defenders at such a crucial stage poses a major setback for Real Madrid’s ambitions.

Who could replace Rudiger?

Despite a crippling injury crisis in defense, Real Madrid did not make any moves in the January transfer window, leaving Ancelotti with limited options:

Aurelien Tchouameni , primarily a midfielder, has been deployed as a makeshift center-back but has struggled to fully adapt to the role.

, primarily a midfielder, has been deployed as a makeshift center-back but has struggled to fully adapt to the role. Jesus Vallejo , despite being a natural center-back, has played just one game all season and lacks match fitness.

, despite being a natural center-back, has played just one game all season and lacks match fitness. Raul Asencio, the 21-year-old who replaced Rudiger, is still inexperienced at the highest level.

The logical choice to replace Rudiger would be David Alaba, a seasoned defender capable of matching the German’s quality and leadership. However, Alaba’s own injury struggles complicate the situation—he has played just four matches in the past year after recovering from a knee injury that sidelined him for 499 days.

With Manchester City looming, Ancelotti faces a major defensive dilemma. Whether Rudiger can recover in time or not, Real Madrid’s backline will need to step up to withstand the challenge of Pep Guardiola’s side.