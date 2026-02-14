Lionel Messi’s possible return date emerges ahead of 2026 MLS season start: Will Inter Miami captain play vs. LAFC?

Lionel Messi’s fitness has become one of the most closely monitored storylines ahead of the 2026 MLS season, as the global icon races against time to recover from a worrying pre-season injury. With Inter Miami preparing for a high-stakes opener and a packed campaign across multiple competitions, every training session and medical update is being scrutinized.

The Argentine star’s influence on the club remains unparalleled, and even a short absence could reshape the early trajectory of the season. As questions swirl about his availability for the season opener, a clearer picture is beginning to emerge behind the scenes. Inter Miami’s preparations for the new campaign were disrupted when Lionel Messi picked up a hamstring injury during a friendly against Barcelona SC in Ecuador.

The issue forced the club to postpone a scheduled pre-season friendly against Independiente del Valle, originally planned for February 14. In an official statement, the club explained: “We know how much our fans look forward to every match involving our team. We hope to see you all very soon.” The match has since been rescheduled for February 26, a move designed to allow the Argentine forward time to recover while still delivering a major event for fans.

Medical examinations confirmed that Messi suffered a muscle strain in his left hamstring, raising immediate concerns just weeks before the MLS season opener. The club emphasized that his recovery will be closely monitored and handled cautiously. The Herons stated: “Messi did not participate in training this Wednesday, Feb. 11 due to a muscle strain in his left hamstring sustained during the match against Barcelona SC in Ecuador, which has persisted since then.”

Inter Miami faces a demanding calendar in 2026, competing in MLS, the Leagues Cup, and the Concacaf Champions Cup. The opening of Miami Freedom Park in April also adds symbolic importance, as the new stadium represents a new era for the club and a showcase for its global superstar, who is under contract until 2028. Last season, the 38-year-old recorded 48 goal contributions, including 29 goals and 19 assists, ranking among the most productive campaigns in MLS history. His presence remains the cornerstone of Inter Miami’s sporting and commercial identity.

The likely return date revealed

The chatter coming from the club’s hallways indicates that Messi’s left hamstring injury would take at least two weeks to heal, ESPN Argentina claims. While the club initially avoided setting a timeline, reports now suggest a clearer window for the Argentine’s comeback. The report adds that the expectation is that Lionel Messi could return for the rescheduled friendly on February 26.

Thus, there is cautious optimism that he could be fit for the MLS opener against LAFC on February 21 if his recovery progresses smoothly. This timing places the Argentine star in a race against the calendar, with the club weighing whether to risk him in the opening match or prioritize his fitness for the long season ahead.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami during the Barcelona SC game.

Will he feature against LAFC?

Miami’s season opener against LAFC represents one of the biggest fixtures of the opening weekend, featuring two title contenders and star-studded squads. The possibility of Messi missing that match would be a significant blow, but the coaching staff remains focused on the bigger picture.

Manager Javier Mascherano and the medical team are expected to take a conservative approach, understanding that having Messi available for most of the season is more important than rushing him back for a single game. Past injuries have shown that premature returns can lead to setbacks, something the club is eager to avoid.