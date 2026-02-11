Trending topics:
Inter Miami
Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami unveil new away kit for 2026 MLS season ahead of final preseason friendly

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Lionel Messi is in the final phase of Inter Miami’s preseason tour, building peak fitness ahead of a demanding 2026 MLS season with the World Cup on the horizon. With the final preseason friendly against Independiente del Valle set for Puerto Rico, the Herons will unveil their new away kit.

After a successful 2025 campaign that ended with an MLS Cup title, Inter Miami have already added their first star above the badge and will display it on the pink home kit throughout the 2026 season. However, a new away strip has also been unveiled, and it’s expected to debut in the upcoming friendly.

On Wednesday, Inter Miami revealed Presagio, a black jersey featuring gray striping along the shoulders and a sleek collar design. Replacing the Fortitude kit, the new strip features the club crest in pink topped with a silver star, representing the franchise’s historic 2025 MLS Cup triumph.

Named Presagio, the club said the title “captures the anticipation and tension that Inter Miami CF’s arrival generates.” With Messi’s presence, the Herons have broken attendance records across MLS, and during their preseason tour, large local crowds have attended matches despite their friendly status.

Inter Miami&#039;s new away kit Presagio.

Inter Miami’s new away kit Presagio.

Entering the final days of the Club’s Champions Tour, Inter Miami will travel to Puerto Rico to face Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle next Friday, February 13. It is scheduled to be the last friendly before the start of the 2026 MLS season, with the opener set for Saturday the 21st against LAFC.

Lionel Messi reportedly hit with disappointing update on Argentine MLS Cup-winning teammate’s potential Inter Miami return

Lionel Messi reportedly hit with disappointing update on Argentine MLS Cup-winning teammate’s potential Inter Miami return

Will Messi play in the friendly?

Inter Miami are set to travel to Puerto Rico on Thursday and face IDV on Friday, but questions about Lionel Messi’s availability have emerged. The Argentine star was absent from Wednesday’s training session, and no reason has been provided, casting doubt on whether he will travel.

In addition, Maximiliano Falcón, Telasco Segovia, and Germán Berterame are all expected to miss the match. Segovia and Falcón are finalizing paperwork to obtain their green cards, which kept them out of training in Fort Lauderdale, while new signing Berterame is awaiting his U.S. work visa, meaning only a last-minute change would make any of them available.

