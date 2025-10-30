Christian Pulisic injury twist: Milan and Massimiliano Allegri receive unexpected update ahead of Roma showdown in Serie A

The tension around Milan continues to rise as the Rossoneri prepare for another crucial Serie A test against Roma. With Massimiliano Allegri already stretched thin by injuries and a shortened squad, every bit of news from Milanello feels like a lifeline. This week, the focus is on Christian Pulisic, whose absence has been deeply felt in recent matches. Milan has struggled to maintain rhythm and creativity in attack without the American winger — a fact that hasn’t gone unnoticed by Allegri or the fans.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the club’s recent draws against Fiorentina, Pisa, and Atalanta revealed a concerning pattern: Milan struggles to impose itself when Pulisic and Adrien Rabiot are missing. Despite collecting five points from those three games, the performances lacked energy, precision, and spark.

The issue goes beyond tactics. The squad, trimmed during the summer under Allegri’s guidance, was deliberately designed to be compact — just 19 outfield players when fully fit. Without European competitions to juggle, the plan made sense. But the unpredictability of injuries has disrupted the balance.

As Corriere put it, “Without Pulisic and Rabiot, Milan has become an ordinary team.” Both players represent crucial elements of Allegri’s system — Rabiot brings physicality and leadership, while Pulisic provides directness and end product. Without them, Milan’s attack lacks penetration, and the team’s tempo noticeably drops.

Updates from Milanello: Ray of hope

This week brought a dose of optimism from Milanello. Training reports suggest that Estupinan and Jashari have rejoined the group, with the former expected to be available for Roma. But all eyes are on Christian Pulisic, whose recovery has progressed better than initially expected.

Sky Italia revealed that “Pulisic is feeling better, and there’s a slim chance he could make the bench versus Roma.” Allegri’s initial plan was to reintegrate the American into full training next Monday, ahead of the Parma match. However, the pace of his recovery has left the door slightly open for an earlier return.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan reacts.

Thus, the key update from Milanello is that Christian Pulisic has not been ruled out for this weekend’s clash. Though the chance remains “slim,” the fact that he might make the bench marks significant progress. Allegri knows that even a short cameo from his star winger could change the dynamic of the match, especially given Milan’s current creative struggles.

“The next few training sessions will be crucial,” reported Sky, emphasizing how the coaching staff will monitor the American’s workload day by day. His presence, even limited, would provide a psychological boost to both the dressing room and the fans, who have grown accustomed to his match-winning influence this season.