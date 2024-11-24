Cristiano Ronaldo continues to defy expectations with his exceptional longevity in soccer, proving that age is just a number. As speculation swirls about his future at Al Nassr, where his contract runs until June 2025, rumors of a potential return to Europe have surfaced. One such rumor linked Ronaldo to Turkish giants Fenerbahce, but former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho has publicly dismissed the claims.

Turkish outlet Fotomac reported that Mourinho had allegedly reached out to Ronaldo, expressing interest in signing him. The rumored conversation reportedly included Mourinho asking, “Are you happy there? There’s talk that you want to leave. If you leave, would you like to come to (the club)?” However, during a press conference on Sunday, Mourinho categorically refuted these claims.

“News about Cristiano Ronaldo to Fenerbahce are ridiculous,” Mourinho said on Sunday’s press conference. Mourinho stated. He took the opportunity to address Ronaldo’s current situation and humorously mocked the rumors

“Cristiano might come to Istanbul to eat because it’s right in the middle of the road between Saudi Arabia and Portugal,” Mourinho quipped. “Or maybe he will take his private jet and come see his old friend Jose Mourinho where we can eat at my hotel,” he added.

Shifting to a more serious tone, Mourinho criticized those spreading the rumors. “As for those who say he will play for Fenerbahce, they either do not know what they are writing or are happy with the ridiculous news they are spreading,” he ended the topic.

Mourinho and Ronaldo share a history, having worked together at Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, during which time Ronaldo secured his first La Liga title. Despite their strong professional relationship, Mourinho has firmly ruled out a move to the Turkish league for the Portuguese superstar.

Will Ronaldo sign a new deal with Al Nassr?

With seven months remaining on his current contract, Ronaldo remains a hot topic for potential suitors, even at 39 years old. Al Nassr is reportedly eager to secure their talisman for an extended stay, recognizing his transformative impact on the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo, for his part, has expressed contentment with his current club and country. In an interview with Portuguese broadcaster Now last August, he shared his perspective: “I don’t know if I will retire soon, in two or three years, but probably I will retire here at Al Nassr. I’m happy at this club, I feel good in this country too. I’m happy to play in Saudi Arabia and I want to continue.”