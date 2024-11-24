Real Madrid President Florentino Pérez didn’t mince words when addressing the recent Ballon d’Or ceremony during a club assembly on Sunday. His comments, sharply critical of France Football’s decision-making, were delivered against a backdrop of Real Madrid’s continued dominance and a significant focus on their youth academy.

The Ballon d’Or ceremony, held in Paris last month, saw Manchester City midfielder Rodri claim the prestigious award, widely considered a snub of Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr., who was a strong contender.

Pérez’s reaction was swift and decisive; he canceled the club’s planned delegation to the event, leaving Kylian Mbappé’s top scorer award unclaimed and Carlo Ancelotti’s Best Coach award unreceived. Real Madrid publicly declared that the Ballon d’Or no longer held any significance for them.

Addressing the controversy four weeks later, Pérez acknowledged Rodri’s talent, stating, “Rodri is a great footballer, and furthermore, he is from Madrid. He has all our affection. He deserved a Ballon d’Or, but not this year, last year.”

This statement cleverly implies that Rodri’s accolade should have been bestowed upon a Real Madrid player in the previous year, subtly criticizing the timing of the award rather than Rodri’s merit.

Pérez further fueled speculation by claiming the Ballon d’Or was “an event that UEFA organised for the first time in history with France Football and L’Equipe.” This statement subtly suggests that the award’s integrity is compromised, insinuating undue influence, without explicitly accusing anyone.

Mbappé’s Arrival: A Defining Moment

Shifting the focus to Real Madrid’s recent successes, Pérez highlighted the significance of Kylian Mbappé’s free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain: “The arrival of Mbappé has been one of the events in the world of football that will always remain in the memory. He has already helped us win his first title with the shirt he has always wanted to wear since he was a child.”

This served to both bolster the club’s standing and subtly remind everyone of the significant coup they had pulled off in the summer.

Pérez emphasized Real Madrid’s extraordinary run of success: “Madrid has won its sixth Champions League in ten years, something that only our club has achieved.” He credited this achievement to a “sporting mix of stars and young people,” praising the role of Real Madrid’s youth academy, La Fábrica.

He confidently declared it “the best youth academy in the world,” citing data from the CIES Football Observatory to support his claim.

A look ahead and unfinished business

Pérez concluded by looking ahead to Real Madrid’s upcoming La Liga match against Leganes. A victory would bring them within a point of league leaders Barcelona, underscoring their ongoing ambition to reclaim the league title.

His comments demonstrate a mix of confidence and competitiveness, highlighting the club’s focus on both established stars and homegrown talent, and an unwavering belief in their continued dominance on the global soccer stage.