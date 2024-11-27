Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has issued a statement clarifying his bizarre comments following Tuesday’s disastrous 3-3 draw against Feyenoord. The game saw City squander a commanding 3-0 lead, conceding three goals in a devastating 15-minute spell.

This shocking collapse continues a worrying trend for the Premier League champions, who are now winless in their last six matches, suffering five defeats.

Following the match, Guardiola appeared visibly frustrated, sporting noticeable scratches on his face. In the post-match press conference, his explanation was unexpected. “I cut it with my finger, my nail,” he stated, before adding the even more alarming,“I wanted to hurt myself,” punctuated by nervous laughter.

This cryptic admission sparked immediate concern. Guardiola swiftly took to X (formerly Twitter) to address the situation: “I was caught off guard by a question about a scratch on my face and explained it was an accidental injury from my fingernail. My answer was never intended to trivialize the serious issue of self-harm.“

The City manager used the opportunity to promote mental health awareness: “Many people struggle daily with mental health“.

City’s troubling form

Guardiola acknowledged City’s disappointing performance, emphasizing the team’s desperation to win: “They feel it; they’re desperate to win. They played well in many aspects, but we conceded three goals. We’ve had plenty of chances in other games, but we aren’t closing games. Every time the opposition attacks, they score.”

He highlighted the team’s recent defensive struggles, a stark contrast to their typically robust rearguard: “We’ve been so stable defensively for years, and now it’s not happening.”

The team face a monumental challenge this weekend: a trip to Anfield to face league leaders Liverpool. City currently trail Liverpool by eight points and desperately need a win to close the gap in the Premier League title race. The question remains: Can Guardiola’s team overcome their recent slump and secure a vital victory? The pressure is undeniably on.