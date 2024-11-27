Leicester City‘s search for a new manager following the dismissal of Steve Cooper is reportedly nearing its conclusion, with former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy emerging as the leading candidate.
Bookmakers currently place Van Nistelrooy as the overwhelming favorite to take the reins at the King Power Stadium. Odds have significantly shortened in recent days, suggesting significant progress in negotiations.
According to Football Insider, Leicester City held talks with Van Nistelrooy. Veysey claims that the Dutchman is “closing in” on the managerial position, though specific contract terms haven’t yet been disclosed. This suggests positive discussions, putting Van Nistelrooy ahead of other reported candidates such as Graham Potter and David Moyes.
Experience and vision
At 48, Van Nistelrooy offers a blend of experience and potential for a long-term project at Leicester City. His legendary Premier League career, featuring an impressive goal-scoring record, provides valuable insight into the demands of English top-flight football.
While his managerial experience is limited to a short stint at Manchester United, he reportedly impressed players with his vision and leadership during that time, a stark contrast to Steve Cooper’s tenure at Leicester.
Van Nistelrooy is currently without a club following his departure from Manchester United. He is seeking a more permanent managerial role and Leicester City’s position represents a significant opportunity for him. The club’s recent struggles under Cooper create an environment where Van Nistelrooy can implement his own strategies and build a new team identity.
While the Football Insider report points towards a positive outcome for Van Nistelrooy, finalizing a deal remains subject to the successful negotiation of contract terms. The coming days should bring further updates on this developing story.
200+ Channels With Sports & News
- Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
- Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
The New Home of MLS
- Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
- Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
- Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
- Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
2,000+ soccer games per year
- Price: $7.99/mo
- Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
- Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
- Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season