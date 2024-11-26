A potential blockbuster deal is brewing at Selhurst Park. Global investment group Sportsbank, backed by significant funding from Abu Dhabi and North America, is on the verge of securing a majority stake in Crystal Palace Football Club.

This exclusive report reveals the financial power behind the bid and the intense competition for John Textor’s 45 percent shareholding.

Mail Sport exclusively reported last month that Sportsbank, advised by football financier Keith Harris, was among the bidders for Textor’s stake. This ambitious bid is fueled by equal investment from a wealthy family in the United Arab Emirates and major investors from North America. This substantial financial backing positions Sportsbank as a serious contender.

While Sportsbank is currently considered the most advanced bidder, sources suggest other groups remain in the running. Crucial discussions are scheduled this week, representing a significant step forward in the takeover process. Importantly, Sportsbank is prepared to inject funds into the club during the January transfer window, a crucial factor given Crystal Palace’s current position near the bottom of the Premier League table.

Textor’s favorable impression and potential rival bidders

John Textor is reportedly impressed with Sportsbank’s financial capabilities and their plans for the club. The fact that Zechariah Janjua and Navshir Jaffer, the local businessmen spearheading Sportsbank’s bid, are Palace supporters is also viewed favorably. However, Textor hasn’t ruled out other bidders emerging as preferred by US merchant bank Raine, who are managing the sale process.

Existing co-owners Steve Parish, David Blitzer, and Josh Harris have been offered the opportunity to purchase Textor’s shares directly. This would likely be the simplest transaction, avoiding the need for extensive due diligence. However, there’s no indication they intend to make a formal bid.

Other significant bidders include tech-entrepreneur Stanley Tang, worth an estimated £1.7 billion, and a consortium involving Morgan Stanley executive Bejan Esmaili and Saudi businessmen.

The coming days promise intense competition for control of Crystal Palace. Sportsbank’s substantial financial backing makes them a formidable force, but the significant interest from Stanley Tang and other credible contenders indicates this takeover battle is far from over. The final decision will have a profound impact on the future direction of the club.