In a highly anticipated announcement, Inter Miami confirmed that one of their superstars, and Lionel Messi, and Javier Mascherano’s former Barcelona teammate will continue leading the club to more glory through the 2025 MLS season. The decision comes after a record-breaking 2024 campaign that showcased his continued brilliance, cementing his place as one of the all-time greats.

The Herons made waves on Wednesday when they revealed that Luis Suarez, their leading scorer in 2024, has signed a contract extension that will keep him with the team for another season. Suarez’s impact was undeniable, tallying 25 goals across all competitions and playing a pivotal role in Miami’s historic season.

“Luis brought everything that makes him one of the greatest strikers of all time to Inter Miami,” said Raul Sanllehi, President of Football Operations. “He performed at an elite level and was not only our leading scorer but also a leader for the team. His impact cannot be understated.”

Despite concerns about his knee issues, the Uruguayan proved his resilience by appearing in 37 matches across all competitions, including 27 regular-season games. His contributions were critical, particularly during the two months Lionel Messi was sidelined due to injury.

Breaking records and leading line

The 2024 season was historic for Inter Miami, as the club secured its first Supporters’ Shield and set a new MLS single-season points record. Suarez’s role in achieving these milestones was crucial, with 20 regular-season goals, tying him for second-most in MLS alongside Messi. He also added nine assists and continued to be a key figure in the playoffs.

Suarez’s leadership and connection with the fanbase have been profound. Reflecting on his extension, he expressed his gratitude and excitement for what lies ahead: “I’m very happy and excited to continue for another year. The connection we have with the fans feels like family, and I hope we can bring them even more joy next season.”

Continuing with former Barcelona reammates

Suarez’s tenure at Inter Miami has been a reunion of sorts. His move reunited him with Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, who were instrumental in transforming Inter Miami into a competitive force. In another twist, Javier Mascherano, another former Blaugrana stalwart, was recently named Inter Miami’s head coach, adding even more intrigue to the team’s future.

The club’s ambitions extend beyond domestic success, as they are set to compete in the CONCACAF Champions Cup and Club World Cup in 2025. Suarez’s experience and leadership will be invaluable as they aim to conquer new heights.

At 37, the ex-Uruguay international remains one of the most formidable strikers in soccer history. His illustrious career includes stints at Ajax, Liverpool, Atlético Madrid, and Barcelona, where he won numerous titles, including the UEFA Champions League, five La Liga championships, and the Copa America with La Celeste.

Throughout his career, the veteran has accumulated over 20 major trophies and scored 496 club goals. His personal accolades are equally impressive, with two European Golden Shoe awards and recognition as a top scorer in multiple competitions, including the Eredivisie, Premier League, and La Liga.