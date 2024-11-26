AC Milan secured a crucial 3-2 victory over Slovan Bratislava in the UEFA Champions League, but the match was marred by an injury to American forward Christian Pulisic. The win keeps Milan in contention for a Top 8 finish in the group stage.

Pulisic was forced off the pitch in the 20th minute of the second half due to an unspecified injury. Manager Paulo Fonseca replaced him with Loftus-Cheek. The full extent of Pulisic’s injury is yet to be determined, with further tests pending. Updates are expected in the coming hours, providing a clearer picture of the injury and projected recovery time.

Prior to his injury, Pulisic opened the scoring for Milan, highlighting his excellent current form. His goal against Slovan Bratislava brings his total to 23 goals in 67 appearances for the club. He needs four more goals to surpass his best-ever club tally of 26 goals, achieved during his time with Chelsea.

Pulisic’s injury is also being watched closely by USNMT coach Mauricio Pochettino. Pulisic is a key part of the US national team set-up and an injury could see it affected.

Match highlights and late drama

Milan dominated the match, taking a 3-1 lead with goals from Pulisic, Rafael Leão, and Tammy Abraham. However, after Pulisic’s substitution, Slovan Bratislava pulled one goal back in the 88th minute, adding late drama to the contest. The win is vital for Milan’s chances of finishing in the Top 8 of the Champions League group stage.

The severity of Pulisic’s injury is unknown, adding uncertainty to Milan’s upcoming matches. The club will be hoping for a swift recovery for their key player, but his absence could significantly impact their performance in the crucial remaining Champions League fixtures. The coming days will offer vital information on the extent of his injury and the implications for Milan.