Guardiola hits back at Arsenal’s ‘dark arts’ claims ahead of Manchester City’s Carabao Cup final

England has a major matchup this weekend between two of the country’s best teams. While the Premier League title race seems headed to London, Manchester City is looking to lift the Carabao Cup trophy on Sunday. At the pre-match press conference, Pep Guardiola was asked about Arsenal’s tactics, especially on set pieces like corner kicks.

Guardiola said: “Dark arts? When someone does something like that, the referees must stop it. Or people behind stage. Look what happens in the world. We are in the middle of chaos, and nobody moves a finger. The world is going to collapse, and we are talking about whether a team uses dark arts. There are more important things than that.”

Manchester City could be one win away from its best chance at a title this season. It is still in the Premier League race, but trails Arsenal by nine points with one game in hand. The Champions League is no longer an option after its elimination against Real Madrid. In the FA Cup, it faces Liverpool in the quarterfinals.

Guardiola on his relationship with Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta has become a key part of Arsenal’s future over the past few years, despite a rough start at the club. His team’s playing style is not exactly what he saw up close while working as Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City, which created a good match for fans.

Arteta was Guardiola’s assistant in Manchester (Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The rivalry between these clubs has grown more intense every time they meet. Things between the Spanish managers do not seem especially warm either, though Guardiola kept things simple by praising Arteta’s team.

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Guardiola said: “I don’t have time to go to London, and I don’t think he has time to come to Manchester with four competitions. They control many aspects of the game after years without titles. That has given them an edge. They are organized, they defend deep, they have a good build-up. They are an exceptional team.”

Guardiola on the AFCON controversy

This week also brought a different controversy in the sport. Senegal had been crowned AFCON champions after beating Morocco 1-0 in the final. However, the African Confederation decided to award the title to the losing team because the winning side had briefly left the field in protest.

Guardiola said: “It was a surprise. I don’t know the reason, but it seems the decision was taken behind the scenes, as happens everywhere. What we see happens all over the world. In soccer and in other places.”

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