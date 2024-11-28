Real Madrid‘s injury woes continue to mount following their recent defeat to Liverpool at Anfield, adding to an already growing list of sidelined players. In a worrying development, Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Brahim Diaz have joined the ranks of the injured, raising serious concerns about their availability for the crucial upcoming fixtures.

Real Madrid has been plagued by injuries this season, and the latest setback involves Eduardo Camavinga, who picked up a hamstring issue during the midweek Champions League loss. However, the spotlight has shifted to Mbappe, Bellingham, and Brahim, all of whom are now facing uncertainty regarding their fitness.

According to Diario AS, these three key players are experiencing varying degrees of discomfort and will undergo medical examinations within the next 24 hours. Their potential absence would be a severe blow to Real Madrid’s aspirations, particularly with Getafe and Athletic Club matches looming, as well as critical fixtures in the Champions League and the Intercontinental Cup Final.

Mounting injury crisis

Kylian Mbappe’s fitness is of paramount importance. Since his arrival, he has been a cornerstone of Madrid’s attack. Losing him, especially when the team is already without Rodrygo and Vinicius, would significantly diminish their offensive firepower. His ability to create chances and finish clinically makes him indispensable, and any prolonged absence could hamper Real Madrid’s campaign in both La Liga and Europe.

Another pressing concern is Jude Bellingham, who has been in sensational form. His dynamic midfield performances have been vital in controlling games and providing crucial goals. Ancelotti must weigh the risks carefully—rushing Bellingham back too soon could aggravate his condition, potentially sidelining him for longer. As Madrid prepares for a grueling December schedule, preserving Bellingham’s fitness will be crucial.

Though often used as a substitute, Brahim Diaz has played a vital role as a reliable option off the bench. His absence, combined with the other injuries, could leave Carlo Ancelotti scrambling for creative solutions in the final third. With limited offensive depth, Brahim’s availability could be the difference between securing a win or enduring a frustrating draw.

Tactical challenges for Ancelotti: Rest or risk?

Real Madrid’s injury situation puts Carlo Ancelotti in a precarious position. Not only does he have to navigate the immediate challenge of Getafe, but he also faces a packed schedule, including a tough Champions League clash against Atalanta. Additionally, Aurelien Tchouameni remains sidelined, further thinning the squad’s defensive midfield options.

Ancelotti may be forced to dip into the Castilla squad, promoting young talents to fill the gaps. While this could provide valuable experience for Madrid’s future stars, it places immense pressure on an inexperienced group to perform under high-stakes conditions.

Given the upcoming fixtures, Ancelotti might choose to rest his key players against Getafe, ensuring they are at full strength for more critical matches. Resting Mbappe, Bellingham, and Brahim for the Athletic Club encounter or the Champions League match could be a prudent move.