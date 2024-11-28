Mohamed Salah, one of Liverpool’s brightest stars, is at the center of intense speculation regarding a potential move to the Saudi Pro League. Reports suggest that Saudi clubs are prepared to offer Salah a deal that could rival or even surpass Cristiano Ronaldo’s record-breaking contract with Al-Nassr, which is reportedly worth £177 million annually. However, the current reality seems more complex, with both contractual uncertainty at Liverpool and fluctuating interest from Saudi Arabia.

Salah’s current contract with Liverpool is set to expire at the end of this season. Despite his impressive form, negotiations with the club have reportedly stalled. According to the Egyptian, his future at Anfield is uncertain: “I’m more out than in,” he admitted when asked about the ongoing talks. The Reds have yet to offer him a concrete extension, and this hesitation may stem from the club’s concerns about over-committing to a long-term, high-wage deal for a player who is now 32 years old.

The Reds’ reluctance is particularly notable given Salah’s form. He has remained a consistent force on the pitch, yet the club appears cautious about extending his stay for multiple years. The possibility of losing the forward for free at the end of his contract looms large, especially after the club rejected a £150 million offer from Al-Ittihad in the summer of 2023.

Saudi Pro League’s interest: Dream or reality?

The Saudi Pro League has made it clear that Salah is a “dream signing.” However, Sky Sports reports that while clubs in the league are keen on the Egyptian star, they are not actively pursuing him at present. The strategy appears calculated—Saudi clubs are not pushing Salah to leave European football prematurely but are instead poised to act if he becomes a free agent.

“If he becomes a free agent, they will go after Salah, but they will not push him to leave European football until he is ready,” the report says. This suggests that the league is playing the long game, hoping to secure Salah without the complications of a transfer fee.

Deal bigger than Ronaldo’s?

If Salah does opt for a move to Saudi Arabia, the financial implications could be staggering. The Daily Mail claims that any potential contract would likely match or exceed Ronaldo’s, making Salah the highest-paid player in the league. Such a deal would be a significant coup for the Saudi Pro League, which has gained global attention after Ronaldo’s high-profile move to Al-Nassr.

Bringing the ‘Egyptian King’ to the league would further bolster its reputation and marketability, drawing millions of fans and elevating its global profile. His arrival would also solidify Saudi Arabia’s status as a destination for elite players nearing the end of their European careers.

Conclusion: What lies ahead for Salah?

For now, Salah remains a pivotal player for Liverpool, but his future is shrouded in uncertainty. While Saudi clubs are undoubtedly interested, they appear content to wait until he is free to negotiate without a transfer fee.

Whether Salah stays at Liverpool or becomes the next superstar to join the Saudi Pro League remains to be seen. What is clear, however, is that any move could redefine his legacy and further elevate the league’s global stature. For Liverpool, time is running out to decide whether they will fight to keep their star or risk losing him for free.