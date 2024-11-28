Real Madrid‘s injury woes continue to mount, with the club confirming on Thursday that midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has suffered a muscle injury. The French international is expected to be out of action for approximately three to four weeks.

Real Madrid released a brief medical statement confirming the diagnosis: “Following tests carried out today on our player Eduardo Camavinga by the club’s medical services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the biceps femoris of his left leg. His recovery will be monitored.” The club offered no further details on the severity of the injury.

The injury occurred during Real Madrid’s 2-0 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield. In the 55th minute, while tracking back to defend a Liverpool attack, Camavinga felt a sharp pain in his left leg, forcing him to immediately stop running and signal for medical attention.

He was subsequently substituted, leaving the field visibly hampered and replaced by Dani Ceballos. The incident underscored the physical demands of the game and the unfortunate vulnerability of even the most resilient players.

A significant blow for Real Madrid

Camavinga’s absence is a substantial blow to Real Madrid. He had established himself as a key player for Carlo Ancelotti this season, performing consistently in a struggling team. With Aurélien Tchouaméni also sidelined due to injury, Camavinga had cemented his position in the starting XI.

Now, his injury leaves a gap in the midfield, forcing Ancelotti to rethink his strategy and potentially rely on less experienced players.

Camavinga’s injury adds to Real Madrid’s already extensive injury list. Alongside Tchouaméni, the club is also without Vinicius Júnior, Rodrygo, David Alaba, Éder Militão, and Dani Carvajal.

This growing list of absentees raises serious concerns about the team’s depth and their ability to compete effectively both domestically and in the Champions League. The loss against Liverpool has already left Real Madrid’s Champions League qualification hopes hanging in the balance, and this latest setback only adds to the pressure.