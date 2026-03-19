Keylor Navas could reportedly reunite with Messi at Inter Miami with contract at Pumas UNAM set to expire

Keylor Navas has been one of the standout performers at Pumas UNAM since signing with the club in July 2025, but with his current deal nearing its expiration, his future in Mexico is increasingly uncertain. Against that backdrop, reports have emerged linking the goalkeeper with a potential reunion with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

With the Liga MX Clausura well underway, Navas has been one of the key reasons Pumas currently sit in playoff position in fifth place, averaging 4.3 saves per game and leading the league with 2.95 goals saved according to SofaScore. But with contract extension talks failing to gain traction with the club’s front office, the Herons have moved to take advantage of the situation.

According to Esto en Línea, Inter Miami are the frontrunners to sign Navas on a free transfer. The club’s goal is to bring in the three-time Champions League winner to add elite international experience to the goalkeeping department.

The move would also mark a reunion between Navas and Messi, who shared a locker room at PSG from 2021 to 2023 and built a strong relationship during that time. That personal connection could prove to be a significant factor in tipping the negotiations in Inter Miami’s favor.

Lionel Messi and Keylor Navas of Paris Saint-Germain.

Keylor Navas ‘has nothing to sign’

Since arriving at Pumas, Navas has been an ever-present between the posts, featuring in all 29 matches and establishing himself as one of the most important players in the squad. In an interview with Kery News on YouTube, the Costa Rican admitted to being happy in Mexico but revealed that he has yet to receive any concrete offer to stay:

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“My contract expires at the end of the season. If it had been up to me—if they had approached me back in December—I would have signed a renewal without any problem. But the truth is, I have nothing to sign. The club has not made me any offer, nor have they even approached me to talk. So, I’m moving forward with my life and giving my best for Pumas because I am just another ‘Puma’; I identify with the team, the fans, and its culture,” Navas said back in late February.

Could Inter Miami land Navas?

With Inter Miami now eliminated from the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup, MLS competition will be their sole focus in the first half of the season before the World Cup reshapes the calendar. For the second half, the Herons appear to have Navas firmly in their sights, with his contract expiring in June and the MLS secondary transfer window opening between July 13 and September 3.

The departures of goalkeepers Óscar Ustari and William Yarbrough last season left the club with openings to fill, and Inter Miami moved in the winter window to sign Dayne St. Clair and Luis Barraza alongside the permanent return of Rocco Ríos Novo. Adding Navas to that group would inevitably create a surplus, with St. Clair in particular under scrutiny after struggling to replicate the form he showed at Minnesota United.

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From a financial standpoint, however, the move makes considerable sense. Inter Miami would not need to pay a transfer fee, and the club still holds the international roster slot acquired from the New England Revolution that is set to return for the upcoming window, meaning there is a clear and plausible pathway for the former PSG teammate of Messi to make his way to South Florida.