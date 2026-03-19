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Harry Kane warns Real Madrid ahead of Champions League quarterfinal against Bayern Munich

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Kane scored his 50th Champions League goal
© Alexander Hassenstein/Getty ImagesKane scored his 50th Champions League goal

Bayern Munich looked like the strongest team in the Champions League quarterfinals. The draw gave them a tough matchup against Atalanta, which they handled easily in the first leg. After the second leg, which pushed the aggregate score to 10-2, Harry Kane previewed the meeting with Real Madrid.

Kane said: “It’s going to be a tough match. Every time you see Real Madrid in the Champions League, you know you have to fight. We are prepared. We are not afraid of anyone, even if it is difficult. We will study their strengths and weaknesses. We have a style of play that does not change much depending on the opponent. In the quarterfinals, it will not be different.”

The 6-1 win in Italy ended the tie almost as soon as it started, but that did not stop Bayern Munich from continuing to dominate Atalanta. After scoring twice, including a brilliant goal of his own, the forward made it clear how his team plans to approach the next round.

Kane’s best goal yet

Kane has scored more than 500 goals in his career, so it is probably hard for him to remember which one was his best. Still, he chose his recent Bayern Munich goal against Atalanta as the best of his 50 Champions League goals.

The England striker reached that milestone with a superb finish after opening the scoring from the penalty spot. The move came inside the box, where he is at his most dangerous. A half-turn to get past Isak Hien and Ibrahim Sulemana put him in front of goal before he sent the ball into the back of the net.

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Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski, Harry Kane, and Erling Haaland surpassed as Thibaut Courtois makes history with 2025-26 UEFA Champions League milestone

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Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski, Harry Kane, and Erling Haaland surpassed as Thibaut Courtois makes history with 2025-26 UEFA Champions League milestone

Kane said: It was probably my best goal in the Champions League. I am trying to think of others that come to mind, but it is one of my favorites of my entire career. The way the play developed, my movement, it was a combination of all my training and ability.”

Vincent Kompany’s comment on Kane’s goal

Vincent Kompany has helped Bayern Munich remain the best team in Germany while also competing impressively abroad. Kane has kept posting outstanding numbers, although the manager does not take credit for the player’s production.

Kompany said: There is no credit for the manager. We have a player at a great stage of his life and career. He did what he has done in the past, but I must say I am just as happy with ugly goals. It does not always have to be like this. If the ball hits his leg and goes in, I feel the same.”

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