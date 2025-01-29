After years of speculation and longing from fans, Neymar has officially returned to Santos, the club where he first became a global sensation. The Brazilian superstar, having left Al-Hilal, is determined to do more than just make a sentimental comeback—he wants to restore Santos to its former glory.

However, Neymar does not want to do this alone. Reports suggest that the former Barcelona and PSG forward has seven specific transfer targets in mind, featuring some of the biggest names in soccer. According to UOL Esporte, among them are Paul Pogba and Sergio Ramos, as well as other high-profile players.

In what could be one of the most ambitious transfer moves in recent Brazilian soccer history, the 32-year-old is even personally getting involved in the negotiations to convince these stars to join him. But who exactly is on this list, and how realistic are these signings?

Neymar’s seven transfer targets: Pogba, Ramos, and more

According to Brazilian media reports, Neymar’s wishlist includes:

Paul Pogba

Sergio Ramos

Thiago Silva

Marcelo

Paulo Henrique Ganso

Leandro Paredes

Arthur Melo

Paul Pogba – Fresh start in Brazil?

One of the biggest surprises on Neymar’s list is Paul Pogba, the former Juventus and Manchester United midfielder. Pogba is currently a free agent after Juventus terminated his contract due to a doping ban, which was recently reduced to 18 months.

Pogba, still just 30 years old, will be able to return to competitive play by March, making him a potentially game-changing signing for Santos. However, his injury record and high wage demands could pose a challenge.

Sergio Ramos – Defensive icon for Santos?

Another major target is Sergio Ramos, the legendary Spanish defender who left Sevilla in July 2024. The 38-year-old has been without a club since then and has previously been linked to Brazilian sides like Corinthians and Botafogo.

According to Meu Peixão, Santos has already contacted Ramos’ representatives to discuss a potential deal, with Neymar himself playing a crucial role in convincing his former PSG teammate. “The club is evaluating the financial feasibility of signing Ramos, aware of his status as one of the most decorated players in football history,” a source close to Santos told Meu Peixão.

Thiago Silva and Marcelo – Bringing experience to Santos

Neymar also wants two of his long-time Brazil teammates to join him—Thiago Silva and Marcelo. Thiago Silva, 39, is still playing at Chelsea, but his contract expires in June 2024. A return to Brazil could be a logical next step in his career.

Meanwhile, Marcelo, the legendary Real Madrid left-back, is currently at Fluminense. However, Neymar reportedly wants him to switch clubs and reinforce Santos’ defense.

Ganso – Reviving iconic partnership

One of the most nostalgic names on Neymar’s list is Paulo Henrique Ganso. The former Santos midfielder was the forward’s partner-in-crime during their first spell together at the club, forming one of the most exciting duos in South American soccer.

Now at Fluminense, Ganso has shown flashes of his old brilliance, and Neymar believes he can still contribute to a resurgent Santos side.

Leandro Paredes & Arthur Melo – Adding depth to midfield

Neymar has also suggested two midfield reinforcements. One of them is Leandro Paredes – The former PSG midfielder, now at Roma, could be tempted by a return to South America. The other one is Arthur Melo – The Juventus midfielder has struggled with injuries and form in recent years but could revive his career at Santos.

Will Santos make these moves happen?

While Neymar’s wishlist is ambitious, several factors could make or break these deals. One of the key challenges is financial constraints, as signing multiple world-class players would require significant investment. However, Santos is reportedly in talks with a Saudi investment fund, which could provide the necessary financial backing to make these signings possible.

Additionally, player willingness could play a crucial role, as some players, like Pogba and Ramos, may prefer to stay in Europe, while others, such as Ganso and Marcelo, are already settled in Brazil. Finally, timing is another important factor, as Santos has just been promoted back to Brazil’s top division and will need to quickly build a competitive squad before the new season starts.

Despite these challenges, Neymar’s commitment to bringing top players to Santos is clear. He is not just returning as a player—he is taking an active role in shaping the future of the club.