Following the high-profile signing of Neymar on a six-month loan deal, Brazilian club Santos is preparing another major coup in the transfer market. According to Fabrizio Romano, Santos is in advanced talks to sign former Barcelona and Liverpool midfielder Arthur Melo.

Romano reports that Santos is in advanced negotiations with Juventus to secure Arthur on loan with an option to buy. Arthur, who is currently out of favor at Juventus, is reportedly keen on the move, eager to reunite with his former teammate Neymar.

This proposed transfer demonstrates Santos’s significant ambition in the current transfer window, signaling a move to challenge for major honors within the Brazilian league and beyond.

Arthur’s potential return to top-level soccer is supported by his impressive performances last season while on loan at Fiorentina. He played a pivotal role in the team’s success, demonstrating exceptional ball control, vision, and passing skills. Crucially, his time in Florence also signified a successful recovery from previous injury issues. His consistent appearances (48 matches) and high-level performance suggest that he is fully fit and ready to compete.

Out of favor in Turin

However, upon his return to Juventus, Arthur has found himself sidelined by new manager Thiago Motta. He hasn’t featured in a single match this season, making a move away from Turin almost a necessity. The lack of playing time at Juventus strengthens the likelihood of a move to Santos, providing an opportunity to reignite his career.

The loan move to Santos presents an ideal scenario for both Arthur and the club. For Arthur, it offers a chance to reignite his career and showcase his talent on a major stage. For Santos, the addition of Arthur would bolster their midfield and increase their overall competitiveness, adding another star player to their already impressive roster.

The opportunity to play alongside a global icon like Neymar further enhances the appeal for Arthur. The potential reunion of the two Brazilian stars may act as a significant incentive for Arthur, creating a high-profile midfield duo.

Santos’s aggressive pursuit of Arthur reflects a broader strategy of assembling a competitive squad with high-profile players. The club’s recent acquisition of Neymar signaled a renewed determination to compete for major trophies. The addition of Arthur would significantly strengthen their bid to challenge for league titles and continental honors. The club is demonstrating a commitment to attracting significant talents and building a team capable of competing with the best teams in Brazil.