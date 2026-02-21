Trending topics:
Cristiano Ronaldo narrows Saudi Pro League Golden Boot gap as Ivan Toney maintains lead: Al-Nassr captain outscored by Mexican star who dreams of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Cristiano Ronaldo (L) of Al-Nassr and Ivan Toney (R) of Al-Ahli.
© Yu Chun Christopher Wong & Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (L) of Al-Nassr and Ivan Toney (R) of Al-Ahli.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to redefine longevity in elite soccer, refusing to slow down even as younger stars challenge him across the Saudi Pro League. His latest scoring burst has reignited the Golden Boot race, while Ivan Toney’s explosive form has set the benchmark at the top of the charts. Yet, beyond the duel between established European names, another forward is quietly shaping his own narrative in Saudi Arabia; a player dreaming of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and closing in on soccer’s biggest names in the scoring standings.

As Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli push for domestic dominance, Ronaldo and Toney remain central to their clubs’ ambitions, but the league’s scoring race has evolved into a compelling three-way battle. With the season entering a decisive phase, every goal carries weight — not just for titles, but for personal legacies and international aspirations.

Ronaldo’s performance against Al-Hazem served as another reminder that his influence on the pitch remains undiminished. Returning from a brief absence, the Portuguese icon struck twice, leading his club to a crucial victory and reinforcing his status as the focal point of the attack.

In the 14th minute, Ronaldo broke the deadlock with a clinical finish, marking his 963rd career goal. Later, in the 79th minute, he added another, taking his career tally to 964 goals, leaving him just 36 goals away from the historic 1,000-goal milestone — a figure once considered impossible in modern soccer.

The brace also pushed him to 20 league goals this season, narrowing the gap in the Golden Boot race and reaffirming his role as the club’s primary scorer. Beyond the immediate impact, his goal tally after turning 30 has reached 501 career goals, an unprecedented achievement that underscores his longevity across multiple leagues and eras.

Golden Boot battle intensifies

Despite Ronaldo’s resurgence, the Saudi Pro League scoring charts remain fiercely competitive. Ivan Toney, leading the line for his club, has surged ahead with a sensational run of form. His recent hat-trick in a 4-1 victory propelled him to 23 goals, opening a gap over his closest rivals.

Toney’s form has been particularly devastating, with three hat-tricks in seven league matches, underlining his status as the most lethal striker in the division. Once an inconsistent figure in English soccer, he has reinvented himself in Saudi Arabia, scoring 46 goals in two seasons, reigniting talk of a potential World Cup call-up.

Who is the Mexican star dreaming of 2026 World Cup?

Midway through the season’s narrative, the identity of the Mexican forward chasing Toney and Ronaldo becomes clear. Julian Quinones has emerged as one of the league’s standout performers, delivering goals, consistency, and a powerful case for international recognition ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

After Matchday 23, the top scorers are:

  1. Ivan Toney – 23 goals
  2. Julian Quinones – 21 goals
  3. Cristiano Ronaldo – 20 goals
Julian Quinones mexico

Julian Quiñones #16 of Mexico

Playing for Al-Qadisiyah, Quinones has been instrumental in his club’s strong campaign. He has scored 21 goals in 19 matches, registered three hat-tricks, and helped his team climb to fourth place with 50 points. His performances have not only lifted his club but also placed him firmly in the Golden Boot conversation.

The Colombian-born striker, now representing Mexico, is using the Saudi league as a platform to strengthen his case for selection by national team coach Javier Aguirre. His goal-scoring exploits have even seen him outshine Ronaldo in the scoring charts at various points, highlighting the unpredictable nature of the league’s attacking hierarchy.

