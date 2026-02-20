Cristiano Ronaldo’s legacy grows as Al-Nassr captain and his son both win trophies: Duo made history with double silverware for Portugal in 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo and his son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., shared a rare and emotional chapter in soccer history, as both found themselves lifting trophies for Portugal in the same calendar year. For the global icon, it was another milestone in a career defined by longevity and relentless success. For his teenage son, it was an early signal that the Ronaldo legacy may stretch into a second generation.

Across two different squads, two different stages of development, and two vastly different career trajectories, father and son achieved something soccer almost never produces: parallel international triumphs within the same year. It was a moment that blended legacy, ambition, and destiny; one generation nearing the twilight of greatness, the other just stepping into the spotlight.

In a season filled with records, goals, and unforgettable moments, the 2025 calendar year became symbolic for Portuguese soccer. Across two generations, wearing the same crest and representing the same nation, Cristiano Ronaldo and Cristiano Jr. both lifted trophies for Portugal in the same year. For the father, it was another entry in an already legendary résumé. For the son, it was the beginning of a story that could one day mirror that legacy.

Midway through the previous year, Cristiano Ronaldo once again led Portugal to international glory at senior level, adding another title to his extraordinary international collection. The veteran forward captained the national team to a major international trophy in June 2025, further cementing his status as the country’s greatest-ever player.

Cristiano Ronaldo and team mates of Portugal pose for a photo with the UEFA Nations League trophy

Even in his 40s, Ronaldo remained a decisive figure, offering leadership, experience, and a psychological edge that few players in soccer history have matched. His influence extended beyond goals as his presence alone continued to elevate the nation’s mentality and belief on the biggest stages. For Ronaldo, the victory was familiar but meaningful. He had already delivered historic titles for Portugal earlier in his career, but winning again in 2025 underscored his unprecedented longevity at elite international level.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cristiano Jr.’s double youth international breakthrough

While Ronaldo was lifting silverware with the senior national team, his son was writing his own chapter in Portugal’s youth system. Cristiano Jr. won trophies with Portugal’s U15 squad in May 2025 and later with the U16 squad in November 2025, completing a remarkable year across two age categories.

Competing in multiple age groups within the same year highlighted how highly rated he is within the Selecao’s youth structure, often playing above his natural age group. For a player still in the early stages of development, collecting trophies at international level provided both confidence and credibility.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. in action for Portugal U-16

Advertisement

Advertisement

Winning multiple international youth titles in a single year is rare for any prospect. Doing so while carrying the most famous surname in soccer history added another layer of pressure—and significance.

Rare father-and-son international milestone

Soccer has produced many legendary family dynasties, but a father and son both winning international trophies for the same nation in the same year is almost unheard of. The 2025 calendar year became a unique milestone not just for the Ronaldo family, but for Portuguese soccer as a whole.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr

Advertisement

Advertisement

For Ronaldo, the title represented endurance and legacy. For Cristiano Jr., it represented promise and beginnings. Together, their achievements created a generational narrative arc rarely seen in sport. It was not a passing of the torch, but rather a symbolic overlap—one generation still shining while the next begins to emerge.