Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami discover rival for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup debut

Lionel Messi will be targeting the CONCACAF Champions Cup as one of his primary objectives for 2026 after capturing the MLS Cup last season. With the tournament already underway, Inter Miami have now learned their opponent for their debut in this year’s continental competition.

Inter Miami will face Nashville SC in the Champions Cup Round of 16, with the first leg set for March 11 at GEODIS Park and the return leg scheduled for March 18 at Chase Stadium. Because the Herons won the MLS Cup in 2025, they earned direct passage into this stage rather than starting in the opening round like most clubs.

For the first round of the competition, Inter Miami’s opponent was determined by the winner of the tie between Nashville and Atlético Ottawa. The MLS side seized control of the matchup with a comfortable 2-0 road victory in the first leg, putting them in firm position to close out the series at home.

Nashville and Atlético Ottawa met again Tuesday at GEODIS Park. Despite rotating the squad and resting several stars like Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge following their league opener, the hosts still rolled to a dominant 5-0 victory, with Alex Muyl, Jordan Knight, Woobens Pacius, Jack Maher and Ahmed Qasem as the goalscorers of a one-sided performance.

Interestingly, the Round of 16 showdown between Inter Miami and Nashville marks a rematch from two years ago. In 2024, the clubs played to a 2-2 draw in the first leg in Nashville (with Messi scoring once) before Miami secured a 3-1 win in the return leg to advance, fueled by a goal and an assist from the Argentine star.

Lionel Messi’s strong track record vs. Nashville

Since arriving at Inter Miami, Lionel Messi has faced Nashville SC more often than any other U.S.-based opponent across multiple competitions. Four of those meetings have come in Major League Soccer play, three in last season’s playoffs, two in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, and one in the Leagues Cup.

Across those 10 matchups against the Boys in Gold, Messi has seven wins, two draws, and just one loss. They’ve also become one of his favorite opponents statistically, with the Miami star recording 15 goals (an average of 1.5 per game) along with four assists, underscoring his consistent dominance in this matchup.

Inter Miami set for farewell at Chase Stadium

The Champions Cup series will also carry added significance for Inter Miami beyond the international stakes, as it is set to be the club’s final match at Chase Stadium before relocating to its new home.

Back in January, Inter Miami confirmed the Round of 16 second leg would be staged at the Chase Stadium, with tickets released for the March 18 date. The Herons are scheduled to open Miami Freedom Park on April 4 against Austin FC, which will mark the team’s first MLS home match at the new venue.