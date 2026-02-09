Cristiano Ronaldo’s return date for Al Nassr after SPL boycott reportedly revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo has been at the center of controversy in the Saudi Pro League in recent days, sitting out Al Nassr matches as part of a boycott of the competition. Now, with the situation reportedly taking a significant turn, Ronaldo’s return date to the pitch has come into focus.

Following a quiet 2026 winter transfer window for Al Nassr, tensions between Ronaldo and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) escalated after Karim Benzema completed a move to Al Hilal. Unable to block the deal, the Portuguese star chose to sit out matches against Al Riyadh and Al Ittihad to express his dissatisfaction with the club’s lack of investment.

The Saudi Pro League responded with an official statement addressing Ronaldo’s stance, but it did little to alter his position. Additional friction reportedly emerged as Ronaldo also raised concerns over delayed salary payments to several club employees and staff members.

According to ESPN, Ronaldo has now concluded his protest and is set to return to action for Al Nassr. The forward is expected to be back on the field on Saturday, February 14, when Al Nassr visit Al Fateh for Matchday 22 of the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo has not publicly commented on the situation, but he has shared social media posts showing his return to training with Al Nassr. Despite reaching an agreement, Portuguese outlet A Bola reports he will not feature in the club’s upcoming AFC Champions League Two match against Arkadag on Wednesday, instead targeting the league fixture for his return.

Ronaldo and a major shift in Al Nassr’s management

In its statement, the Saudi Pro League emphasized the independence of its clubs in transfer decisions, despite all four top teams being majority-owned by the PIF. Still, Al Nassr’s internal situation reportedly remained a key concern for Ronaldo.

Following his contract extension in June 2025, Al Nassr underwent several structural changes, including the appointment of Jorge Jesus as head coach and the arrivals of Simão Coutinho and José Semedo as sporting director and CEO. In recent months, however, both executives were reportedly sidelined by the PIF, limiting the club’s ability to pursue top reinforcements.

Amid pressure from Ronaldo, the PIF has now restored management autonomy to Al Nassr’s leadership, reinstating Coutinho and Semedo’s authority. Although the transfer window has closed, Ronaldo is said to have laid the groundwork for a more aggressive summer window, reasserting his influence within the club’s long-term project.

