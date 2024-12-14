Kylian Mbappe may have been named French Footballer of the Year for the 2023-24 season by France Football, but the celebration was overshadowed by a glaring omission. Former Real Madrid icon Karim Benzema, a fellow Frenchman and previous winner of the prestigious award chose not to include Mbappe in his top three picks, fueling rumors of a strained relationship between the two stars.

This surprising decision, coupled with a similar omission by N’Golo Kanté, has added a layer of intrigue to Mbappe’s recent accomplishments, even as he solidifies his place among football’s elite.

The award capped an impressive season for Mbappe, who notched 44 goals and 10 assists in 48 matches during his final year at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Despite facing considerable off-field drama regarding his future and his eventual free transfer to Los Blancos, the 25-year-old forward remained a pivotal force. His contributions helped PSG secure a domestic league and cup double, further cementing his legacy in Ligue 1.

Winning the French Footballer of the Year award for the fourth time, Mbappe now stands level with Benzema in terms of accolades, with only Thierry Henry (five titles) ahead. However, this milestone victory was achieved by a narrow margin—Mbappe earned 56 points, just five more than Arsenal’s William Saliba. AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan rounded out the top three with 24 points.

Benzema’s surprising snub

Karim Benzema, a Ballon d’Or winner and long-time stalwart of French soccer, notably excluded Mbappe from his voting. Instead, he selected Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, PSG’s Bradley Barcola, and Arsenal’s William Saliba as his top three choices.

This decision has reignited speculation about a “deep hostility” between the two players, as reported by L’Equipe. The rift reportedly stems from their time together in the French national team, where their brief on-field partnership resulted in six combined goals but lacked the camaraderie seen in other iconic duos.

Adding to the controversy, N’Golo Kante, another high-profile French player, also omitted Mbappe from his picks. Kante chose Saliba, Jules Kounde, and Camavinga as his preferred candidates, further highlighting the fractured dynamics within the French squad.

Could previous comments have something to do with snub?

Benzema’s relationship with Mbappe has come under scrutiny not only due to the voting snub but also because of comments he made regarding Mbappe’s adaptation to Real Madrid. Speaking on Spanish television, the Saudi Pro League superstar suggested that Mbappe’s struggles in La Liga stem from positional challenges.

“The problem, in my opinion, is that Mbappe is not a central striker,” Benzema remarked. “On the left, he’s got a guy who’s at the same level as him, Vinicius, so there is a problem. You can’t play Vinícius as a number nine or on the right because when he plays on the left, he makes the difference in every game.”