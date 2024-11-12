As the French national team looks toward the 2024 Nations League, internal strife and high-profile disputes threaten to disrupt its progress. Amid reports of Kylian Mbappe’s ongoing absence and lingering frustration among other players, Didier Deschamps finds his position as coach increasingly tenuous, with Zinedine Zidane emerging as a widely discussed alternative. Adding to the friction is Ferland Mendy’s dissatisfaction with his limited playing time, fueling broader questions about Deschamps’ leadership and squad management.

Deschamps’ decision to exclude Kylian Mbappe from the French squad for a second consecutive call-up has sparked considerable debate. The absence of the 25-year-old superstar, combined with Deschamps’ vague explanation—”It’s my decision; it’s better this way”—has fueled speculation about the strained relationship between the coach and his captain. Deschamps assured fans that he communicated directly with Mbappe, yet his reluctance to provide further details has left room for speculation about the nature and extent of their fallout.

This situation inevitably draws comparisons to the Karim Benzema affair, a scandal that saw the Real Madrid striker barred from national duty for six years due to off-field controversies. Benzema’s absence and strained relationship with Deschamps cast a shadow over the team’s unity, and similar concerns now surface as Mbappe’s national future remains in question. Romain Molina, a prominent French journalist, recently stated that Mbappe, along with his mother and manager, feels alienated from both the French press and sections of the public, leading to speculation that he may not wish to return to the squad anytime soon.

Zidane rumors fuel growing discontent

With Deschamps’ role under scrutiny, there is a rising chorus of voices within the squad and beyond who are calling for Zinedine Zidane to take charge. Zidane, a revered figure in French football and former manager of Real Madrid, is currently available, making him an appealing candidate. Romain Molina’s recent comments suggest Zidane’s arrival could reinvigorate a team mired in tension. However, the French Football Federation has dismissed rumors of an immediate managerial change, stating its confidence in Deschamps’ ability to lead France to the 2026 World Cup.

Former French international Jerome Rothen believes that Deschamps’ decision to leave Mbappe out “will leave its mark” on the team, creating a potential rift that could affect locker-room dynamics. Rothen, expressing the sentiments of many observers, questioned the logic of sidelining the squad’s captain for “protection” and warned of the long-term effects on the group’s morale and cohesion.

Mendy’s frustration: Limited playing time and growing regret

In addition to Mbappe’s ongoing conflict, Ferland Mendy—Real Madrid’s versatile defender—has also expressed dissatisfaction with his role in the French team. The 29-year-old withdrew from France’s recent international squad due to an injury but hasn’t been called up in the last two international breaks. According to L’Equipe, the defender regrets his decision to align himself with France rather than accept a call-up from Cameroon in 2018, feeling that his limited playing time during the Euro 2024 tournament has stunted his international career.

Mendy’s resentment is yet another indication of the larger issues at play within Deschamps’ squad, where talented players feel underutilized or sidelined. Deschamps’ roster decisions and management style have come under criticism, with growing voices questioning whether the current structure is enabling players to perform to their fullest potential.