In a surprising turn, Didier Deschamps, the longstanding coach of France’s national team, is under mounting pressure as discontent reportedly brews among key players and fans alike. Recent decisions surrounding Kylian Mbappe’s exclusion, paired with whispers of frustration among other prominent players, have fueled calls for Zinedine Zidane to step in as the new manager. With cracks appearing in Deschamps’ relationship with some of his most influential players, the national team’s once-stable foundation appears to be shifting.

The current atmosphere around the French national team is one of high tension, highlighted by the conspicuous absence of Kylian Mbappe for the second consecutive call-up to the squad. Deschamps, addressing the media, stated, “It’s my decision; it’s better this way”. Though he didn’t provide specifics, Deschamps assured that he spoke directly with Mbappe, adding, “We can disagree on certain topics, but it’s my responsibility to make decisions”. Yet his response has left fans with more questions than answers, particularly with concerns surrounding the player’s off-field issues and potential legal complications in Sweden.

The 25-year-old’s absence has naturally evoked comparisons to the Karim Benzema controversy. Benzema’s fall from grace following a 2015 scandal saw the former Los Blancos striker largely barred from the national team until 2021. Though the striker eventually returned, his relationship with Deschamps remained strained. In a way, this episode set a precedent for Mbappe’s situation, as the national team once again grapples with complex dynamics involving high-profile players.

Zidane factor: Could change be imminent?

The influential journalist Romain Molina recently revealed deeper layers to the Mbappe-Deschamps conflict, claiming that Mbappe himself had little desire to attend this training camp, hinting that the rift with Deschamps could be beyond repair. Molina, whose insights reach millions through his social media presence, added, “The player and his mother are somewhat disconnected from reality. They feel there’s a conspiracy against them, particularly from the French press”. This perceived isolation has made the forward wary of the national team environment, where he believes he’s misunderstood or even resented by sections of the press and fanbase.

As dissatisfaction grows within the squad, Molina is clamoring for Zinedine Zidane to take over the reins. The 45-year-old boss, who enjoyed an illustrious managerial stint at Real Madrid, is currently without a club and would be an accessible option if the French Football Federation decided to part ways with Deschamps. Although Deschamps led France to World Cup glory in 2018, his 12-year tenure is now under scrutiny, with multiple voices from within the camp calling for a fresh perspective.

The French Football Federation, however, has reiterated its confidence in Deschamps to lead France to the 2026 World Cup, dismissing suggestions of an imminent managerial change. Yet Zidane’s undeniable appeal and close ties with several national players continue to fuel speculation. Jerome Rothen, former French international, stated that Deschamps’ decision to sideline Mbappe “will leave its mark” and could foster long-term resentment within the squad. “How can you explain to your group that your leader, your captain, did not come because he needed protection? It will not be accepted in the locker room,” Rothen asserted.

What lies ahead for Deschamps, Mbappe, and France?

Deschamps’ future remains uncertain, with the squad reportedly divided over his leadership and Mbappe’s absence looming over the current Nations League run. As France’s qualification to the Nations League quarterfinals hangs in the balance, the national team faces a pivotal moment in its modern era. Whether or not Zidane is called upon in the near future, the leadership crisis surrounding Deschamps and the Mbappe rift points to a potential reshaping of the team’s dynamics.

Should Deschamps continue as manager, it will require addressing the growing concerns among players and balancing his relationship with Mbappe and the rest of the squad. Conversely, if Zidane takes over, his arrival could offer a clean slate, reinvigorating a team still considered among the world’s best. Regardless, the calls for change signal that Deschamps’ established authority within the French team may soon face its ultimate test.