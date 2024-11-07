French national team manager Didier Deschamps addressed the media following the announcement of his squad for the upcoming matches against Italy and Israel, specifically addressing Kylian Mbappé’s absence.

Deschamps confirmed a private meeting with the player, ultimately deciding against including him in the squad. The decision, he stressed, was purely technical.

Deschamps stated that while Mbappé expressed a desire to be included, the manager’s decision was based on his own assessment of the situation. He refused to elaborate further, stating that his decision was final. He emphasized that his decision was not influenced by off-field issues, stating that the presumption of innocence applied.

When pressed on whether his decision was purely technical, Deschamps responded by confirming he’d had several conversations with Mbappé, but refused to discuss the details. He reiterated that while he values player input, the ultimate decision rests with him.

He also dismissed questions concerning Mbappé’s current performance, stating that such discussions were inappropriate at this time. Similarly, he declined to address the player’s future captaincy, noting that such considerations were premature. The manager’s emphasis on a purely technical decision, alongside his dismissal of outside factors, suggests a considered, calculated approach.

Mbappé’s position at Real Madrid and future performance

Deschamps also addressed Mbappé’s current role at Real Madrid, emphasizing the player’s versatility and past success playing various positions and within different systems.

He acknowledged that Mbappé is currently experiencing a less effective period, but expressed confidence in his ability to regain his scoring form. Deschamps’ comments highlight the manager’s understanding of Mbappé’s strengths and the belief in his capacity to return to peak performance.

Regarding his discussions with Mbappé, Deschamps was clear that open communication is vital, but that final decisions ultimately rest with him. He emphasized the importance of these discussions for fostering trust and understanding within the team.

The manager’s approach, therefore, involves a careful balance between listening to player concerns and maintaining his authority to make what he feels are the best decisions for the team. This deliberate approach, involving both individual and group discussions, aims to ensure the team’s unity and performance. Ultimately, Deschamps made a tactical decision based on his assessment of the team’s needs, the current situation, and the upcoming matches.