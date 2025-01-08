Raphinha, the Brazilian winger who enjoyed a phenomenal start to the season for FC Barcelona (17 goals and 10 assists in 25 matches), spoke to the press ahead of their Supercopa de España semifinal against Athletic Club. He addressed the club’s ongoing registration issues with Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor, offering a candid assessment of the situation and its potential impact on future signings.

Wearing the captain’s armband on occasion as the fourth captain, Raphinha tackled the sensitive topic of Olmo and Víctor’s registration problems head-on. “The club is optimistic, but it’s a complicated situation for us and for them,” he explained. He then revealed the potential impact this uncertainty could have on the club’s future transfer plans.

“Yes, I can’t say no. I would be lying, and I don’t like to lie,” Raphinha confessed. “If I were at another club and experiencing the situation of Pau and Dani, I might think about whether it would be better to be here.“ His honest assessment reflects the seriousness of the situation and the potential consequences for Barcelona’s ambition to secure future talents.

Despite the off-field challenges, Raphinha remained focused on the upcoming Supercopa de España semifinal.

“Winning a title gives confidence to any team. We need to be ready to fight for everything. We have the opportunity to win the first title of the year. It will give us a lot of confidence,” he said, emphasizing the importance of the tournament and its potential impact on the team’s morale and momentum.

Olmo and Víctor’s uncertain future

Raphinha showed empathy for Olmo and Víctor, who are unsure about their playing status. “It’s a very complicated situation. We never want to go through these moments; they’re difficult for us and for them, who don’t know if they’ll play or not,” he explained. “We are trying to make it less difficult for them. Hopefully, those responsible can resolve this as quickly as possible so that they can play with us again.”

Addressing his personal form and the team’s recent performance, Raphinha provided a positive update on his physical condition and a measured assessment of their recent setbacks.

“We started the year with a very important victory. I’m much better; I have some discomfort, but what soccer player doesn’t have discomfort? I’m already feeling good and hope to be able to help the team in the next match,” he said, before reflecting on their recent loss to Atlético Madrid.

“Soccer is often very unfair. We played a great game against Atleti, but we lost. That’s soccer. We are now fully focused on the game against Athletic, aiming to make as few mistakes as possible.”