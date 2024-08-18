Napoli’s new head coach, Antonio Conte, has issued a stark warning about the challenges ahead as the club begins a significant rebuilding phase following a disappointing 2023-24 season.

After winning the Serie A title in 2022-23 under Luciano Spalletti, Napoli‘s fortunes took a dramatic turn for the worse; leading to a 10th-place finish and the failure to qualify for European competition.

Conte took over in June after Napoli went through three different managers last season. Now he has made it clear that the club is in dire need of a comprehensive overhaul.

Speaking ahead of the Serie A opener, the 55-year-old emphasized the need for patience and realistic expectations from both the club and its fans.

“Our mantra is to give 200%, we have to go beyond our limits, all of us, because it is a critical moment for Napoli; the president spoke of reconstruction”, he said. The manager also acknowledged that the team is in a delicate situation and that rebuilding will not be a quick fix.

“A squad that puts 10-12 players on the market means that there is a reconstruction underway. Like any reconstruction, we need patience and humility.”

Rebuild from ground up

Conte’s task is daunting, as he inherited a squad that is undergoing significant changes.

The key players’ departure and the need to bring in new talent means that Napoli are essentially starting from scratch. “We are not saying that we are at year zero but at the year very close to zero”, Conte remarked; underscoring the magnitude of the challenge.

Despite his past success in turning Juventus from a mid-table team to Serie A champions, Conte does not expect a similar rapid turnaround at Napoli. “I expected a better situation, positive surprises, but I had a hard time finding any,” he admitted; adding that the situation requires careful evaluation and gradual progress rather than immediate results.

One of the key issues Conte faces is the uncertainty surrounding star striker Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian is expected to leave the club during the transfer window. Conte avoided discussing specific players but acknowledged that the transfer market has been difficult and has not gone as planned. “I will not talk about the players who are not part of the Napoli squad. You all know full well the Osimhen situation was already there when I arrived and will be dealt with exclusively by the club,” he stated.

Call for unity and realism

Conte has called on the Partenopei fanbase to remain united and realistic about the challenges ahead. He warned against viewing last season’s failure as a mere fluke; insisting that the club needs to face the reality of its current situation.

“We must not think last season was a fluke… Anyone who thinks this was just misfortune is a long way off the reality of the situation,” Conte said.

While comparisons have been made between Conte’s current situation at Napoli and his successful rebuild at Juventus, he cautioned that the context is different. “There is too much to do in order to fix it in one transfer session or one year, and not being in Europe makes it more difficult to get players in,” Conte concluded, signaling that the road to recovery will be long and challenging.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Fotoagenzia