One of the biggest transfer market sagas this season has revolved around Colombian star James Rodriguez and his next destination. Initially, Rayo Vallecano secured his signing, but limited playing time led both the player and the club to part ways. Now, as a free agent, James is close to signing with a club set to participate in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, but it’s not Inter Miami.

Following an impressive 2024 Copa America campaign, where he was named MVP with one goal and a record six assists, James caught the attention of several clubs. However, his age—now over 30—posed a challenge to joining top-tier teams.

La Liga side Rayo Vallecano signed him on a free transfer in August after the season had already begun. Despite the hype, James only played just 205 minutes across seven matches, scoring one goal and providing one assist. Reports from El Chiringuito indicate that coach Iñigo Perez had not requested James’ signing, as the midfielder didn’t fit his tactical plans. This led James to mutually terminate his contract on January 6, seeking new opportunities.

According to Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, James Rodríguez has agreed to terms with Liga MX side Club Leon. Merlo reports that the deal will run through December 2025, making James the highest-paid player in the league. The Colombian star is expected to travel to Mexico this week to finalize the agreement.

Against all odds, James will participate in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Club Leon, who earned their spot in the tournament by winning the 2023 CONCACAF Champions Cup, will compete in Group D alongside Chelsea, Tunisia’s Esperance Sportive, and Brazil’s Flamengo.

Another star joins Club Leon

Club Leon’s participation in the Club World Cup has attracted not only James Rodríguez but also other high-profile players. As part of their efforts to assemble a competitive roster, Leon made another surprise signing.

Mexican legend Andres Guardado, who had announced his retirement just two months ago in November 2024, has postponed his plans to hang up his boots. The midfielder reportedly signed a six-month contract to play in both the Liga MX Clausura and the Club World Cup.

James Rodríguez to Inter Miami? Just a rumor

James has received offers from several South American clubs, including Junior de Barranquilla and Banfield, but he wasn’t drawn to their projects. Meanwhile, reports suggested that Inter Miami was interested in signing him to strengthen their squad.

Despite the departure of attacking players like Diego Gomez and Matias Rojas, Inter Miami has not made a formal approach for James. Similar to his situation at Rayo Vallecano, James’ preferred position could conflict with Lionel Messi‘s role, which may be one reason he wasn’t considered a priority target.