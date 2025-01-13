Rumors of a potential reunion of the legendary MSN trio – Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, and Neymar – at Inter Miami CF have intensified following Neymar’s recent comments to CNN Sports. While the Brazilian superstar’s future remains uncertain, a move to Major League Soccer (MLS) is increasingly likely, although financial constraints pose a significant challenge.

Neymar fueled speculation about a possible transfer to Inter Miami, stating, “It would be incredible to play with Messi and Suárez again.“ This statement, coupled with the existing rumors, has ignited intense speculation among fans and fueled anticipation of a sensational reunion.

The prospect of the three stars teaming up once again, particularly in the context of Inter Miami’s ambitions, has clearly captured the imagination of football fans worldwide.

Neymar’s contract with Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia expires on June 30th, allowing him to negotiate with other clubs as a free agent. Inter Miami is one club reportedly strongly interested, yet the significant financial hurdles remain the primary obstacle.

His current annual salary of $100 million far surpasses MLS’s designated player salary cap of $683,000. This significant discrepancy will require significant adjustments if a transfer is to materialize, highlighting the complex financial considerations that would shape any potential deal.

Inter Miami’s financial maneuvers

To facilitate Neymar’s potential arrival, Inter Miami has begun adjusting its roster. The recent transfer of Ecuadorian forward Leonardo Campana to the New England Revolution freed up a designated player slot, currently occupied by Messi and Sergio Busquets. This strategic move demonstrates Inter Miami’s determination to make space within their salary structure for a high-profile signing.

As highlighted by Spain’s Diario AS, Inter Miami must carefully navigate MLS’s financial fair play regulations to ensure Neymar’s signing doesn’t breach the league’s salary cap rules. The club will likely need to negotiate a significantly reduced salary with Neymar, potentially mirroring the structure of Messi’s deal.

The club’s need to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations adds another layer of complexity to the negotiations, illustrating that the potential signing hinges on a mutually acceptable agreement that respects the financial constraints imposed by MLS.

While Inter Miami appears to be the frontrunner, Neymar’s former club Santos has also been mentioned as a potential destination. However, the allure of playing alongside Messi and Suárez at a rapidly growing MLS club, and the potential for increased global exposure and commercial opportunities, might make Inter Miami the most appealing option.