FC Barcelona have made a key decision on Lamine Yamal’s lingering groin injury ahead of Spain games

Lamine Yamal has set off alarm bells at FC Barcelona in recent months, as the 18-year-old star has been dealing with a lingering groin injury that has sidelined him for several games and impacted his performances. With the wonderkid now set to join the Spain national team for the November international break, Barcelona have made a key decision regarding the treatment of his injury.

The controversy surrounding Yamal’s injury dates back to September, when Spain’s medical staff injected painkillers into his groin area to help him cope with discomfort, a move that was later revealed as a pubalgia case. The issue forced the young attacker to miss five games for Barcelona and sit out the October international window. With symptoms persisting in the same area, the Blaugrana have taken a significant step forward.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona welcomed Belgian surgeon Ernest Schilders, a specialist in pubic and adductor injuries, to conduct a follow-up evaluation on Lamine Yamal’s case. Schilders met with Barca doctor Ricard Pruna at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper to directly assess the star’s condition.

The concern is not only the injury’s impact, but the possibility that the pubalgia could turn into a chronic issue. The report states that despite lingering discomfort, the Belgian specialist believes Yamal is in good condition and that Barcelona’s current treatment plan is appropriate, highlighting clear progress in his recovery.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team’s third goal against Celta de Vigo.

After missing the match against Sevilla, Yamal has worked his way back by starting Barcelona’s last six games, showing mixed performances, including a quiet outing in the 2–1 Clásico defeat, before rediscovering his spark. Now scoring in three straight games (Elche, Club Brugge, and Celta Vigo), he appears to be returning to top form, and Barcelona are taking measures to ensure long-term stability in his career and eliminate the pubalgia issue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Yamal in the spotlight again: Spain coach De la Fuente and Barcelona president Laporta differ on the young star

What’s next for Lamine Yamal?

While Barcelona continue to manage Yamal’s recovery, the Belgian specialist emphasized the importance of the winger following the prescribed protocol to avoid setbacks. In the meantime, the wonderkid will rejoin Spain after missing the October window.

Spain sit atop Group E in the UEFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers with a perfect record: four wins in four matches for 12 points, holding a three-point lead over Türkiye. La Roja will face Georgia on the 15th and Türkiye on the 18th, and one victory will be enough to effectively secure Yamal’s place in what would be his first World Cup.