Galatasaray president breaks silence on Inter Miami star Lionel Messi amid Champions League ambitions

Lionel Messi’s future at Inter Miami ahead of the MLS offseason has been one of the most discussed topics in recent weeks as he prepares for the 2026 World Cup with Argentina. After reports linking him to Galatasaray, club president Dursun Özbek has broken his silence on the rumors while addressing the team’s UEFA Champions League ambitions.

Last week, Turkish outlet Fotomaç reported that Galatasaray are interested in signing Messi on a four-month loan deal, a move considered financially feasible. The idea would be to help the Argentine legend maintain fitness during the MLS break.

In an interview with the Turkish outlet Fanatik, Galatasaray president Dursun Özbek addressed the rumors head-on: “You can’t live without dreaming. Will we one day see Messi wearing the Galatasaray shirt? Galatasaray’s greatest success lies in its signings. We didn’t make many, but we made the ones we needed, and we kept the squad together. We preserved the backbone of the team that won the league three years in a row — essentially the entire team.“

For the 2025–26 season, Galatasaray completed the blockbuster signing of Victor Osimhen in a record €75 million deal. That fee more than doubled the league’s second record signing of Wilfried Singo for €30.77 million earlier this season, underscoring Galatasaray’s elevated ambitions on the European stage.

Under this strategy of heavy investment to chase continental success, Özbek made clear he is not afraid to spend further. “Galatasaray’s financial situation allows us to make these signings. We have raised our level of success, so people can ask about Messi without any issue. At the same time, we’ve achieved a solid financial position and we will not do anything that puts it at risk.

The president then emphasized that the club’s ambitions must remain aligned with its resources: “All our work must align with our financial capacity. That’s why we have built a strong team and we hope to have European ambitions. We will do whatever is necessary to reach them.”

Messi and a potential return to the Champions League

On Monday, Messi made headlines by returning to the Camp Nou, with FC Barcelona’s official X (formerly Twitter) account posting a heartfelt message: “You’re always welcome at your home, Leo.” Still, Galatasaray executives have not hesitated to express interest in signing the Inter Miami star, even though no credible reports have surfaced regarding a Barcelona return.

If Messi were to return to Europe by joining Galatasaray in what would be a stunning move, he would have the chance to face Diego Simeone’s Atlético Madrid and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the January fixtures. With the 2026 MLS season not resuming until late February, a brief European stint could help him maintain match sharpness.

“The Champions League is a very demanding tournament. Very important teams take part in it. We want to keep going by finishing among the top 8 or 16. I trust my team. I hope we reach our objective in the Champions League this year and that we can please our fans without losing focus,” Özbek said. Currently sitting 9th in the UCL standings with three wins and one defeat, Galatasaray have a strong chance to advance to the next phase of the competition.